Mukuru homeowners move into affordable housing units as more set to take occupation

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 8 – Homeowners in Nairobi’s Mukuru area have started moving into their newly completed affordable housing units, praising the Affordable Housing Board for expediting construction and enabling them to take possession of their homes.

The first beneficiaries have begun occupying the houses following the completion of the latest phase of the Mukuru affordable housing project.

The development marks another milestone in the government’s Affordable Housing Programme, which seeks to increase access to decent and affordable homes for low- and middle-income households.

Residents who have taken possession of their units welcomed the progress, saying the completion of the project has enabled them to move from informal and often congested living conditions into more secure homes.

The beneficiaries also commended the Affordable Housing Board for accelerating work on the project and facilitating the handover of completed units.

Affordable Housing Board Chief Executive Officer Joe Mutugu said more beneficiaries are expected to occupy their homes within the next three weeks.

Mutugu said the ongoing occupation demonstrates the progress being made in completing and handing over affordable housing units to beneficiaries.

The move-in process is expected to continue as additional units are completed and prepared for occupation.

The Board is overseeing the implementation and coordination of affordable housing projects as the government seeks to expand the supply of housing units in urban centres.

The Mukuru development forms part of efforts to address Nairobi’s housing shortage and improve living conditions for residents of informal settlements.

The project is designed to provide residents with access to modern housing units and supporting infrastructure while creating a more organised living environment.

For many beneficiaries, moving into the units represents a significant change from the challenges associated with informal settlements, including overcrowding, inadequate sanitation and limited access to essential services.

The government has identified affordable housing as one of its key development priorities, with projects being implemented in Nairobi and other parts of the country.

The Affordable Housing Programme is intended to increase the availability of decent homes while also creating employment and stimulating activity in the construction sector.

The programme targets different income groups through a range of housing options, including social and affordable housing units.

The government has also linked the programme to broader efforts to improve urban planning and provide residents with access to basic infrastructure and services.

The continued occupation of the Mukuru units is expected to provide further momentum to the programme, with more beneficiaries awaiting handover of their homes.

With the Affordable Housing Board targeting additional occupations in the coming weeks, the Mukuru project is expected to continue providing new homeowners with an opportunity to transition into formal housing.