Gor coach Akonnor hints at secret weapon to beat Egyptian giants in Champions League return leg

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 11, 2026 – Having lost to Egyptian giants Pyramids FC on home soil, rebuilding his players’ tattered self-belief has been the main task for Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor.

The Ghanaian reveals that the players’ mental fortitude took a beating from that 2-0 defeat in the first leg of the first preliminary round of the Caf Champions League at Nyayo Stadium.

Ahead of their return leg in Cairo this weekend, Akonnor says there is a aura of optimism within the squad, never mind the complicated task at hand.

“We’ve dwelt a lot on that, to encourage the boys and also to believe in themselves. It doesn’t look good that we’ll go and win, but you never know. It’s all about the determination of the players and their mindset and how ready they are,” the gaffer said.

The former Ghana national team boss is further impressed by how his players have bounced back from the disappointing result on Sunday, noting the high levels of energy and enthusiasm exhibited in training.

“The training has been very good…very impressive. We saw the seriousness of these boys and the cohesion we have made…the things we want to do in the return leg. We put into practice and it was very exciting and encouraging,” Akonnor explained.

It is why the former Wolfsburg player insists that the outcome of the tie is not a forgone conclusion.

A huge upset in continental football could be on the books should they transfer the same spirit to the pitch, come Sunday night.

“Hopefully, this time around, there will be less mistakes and we’ll do well in terms of how we control the midfield, in terms of the pressing, counter-press and all those. If we do those things very good, there’s always a chance for us,” Akonnor said.

Even as he radiates confidence, Akonnor and Co are alive to the threat posed by the African moneybags who — like a leopard — have proven quick to pounce on any lapses in concentration to punish their opponents.

Add to the fact that they are yet to lose a match this season, K’Ogalo have a ‘mission impossible’ on their hands in Cairo.

” I mean, they are a team that if you allow them to play very smart, they can outsmart you in a lot of areas. You know how the movement of the players, of the attacking line, faking one side, going. It’s all about also our intelligence and how ready we are,” Akonnor said.

Good to know that the Kenyan champions have covered all the bases and checked all the boxes required to outsmart their opponents.

However, that is only half of the story, as they still have to execute their plan on the pitch.

This is easier said than done especially when playing away in North Africa, in a sold-out stadium full of partisan fans jeering your every touch of the ball while rousing their team to victory.