Rybakina sets up blockbuster Sabalenka final at US Open

NEW YORK, USA, Sept 11 – Soon-to-be world number one Elena Rybakina produced a gritty comeback against Coco Gauff to reach the US Open final, in which she will face Aryna Sabalenka in a blockbuster showdown between the tournament’s top two seeds.

Rybakina is guaranteed to end Sabalenka’s 99-week reign as world number one and will replace the Belarusian at the top when the rankings are updated on Monday.

But the Kazakh second seed could rub more salt in Sabalenka’s wounds if she can deny the top seed a third successive US Open title in Saturday’s showpiece.

Sabalenka sent a warning to her rivals as she overpowered home hope Jessica Pegula 7-5 6-2 to keep alive her bid to become the third woman in the Open era to win the New York singles title three times in a row.

Rybakina will stand in her way after she fought back to beat American fourth seed Gauff 3-6 6-4 6-4 and silence the partisan crowd.

“I took a deep breath and just told myself I needed to fight and show good tennis,” Rybakina said.

The 27-year-old is chasing her third Grand Slam title after winning Wimbledon in 2022 and beating Sabalenka in January’s Australian Open final.

It will be the first time the top two women’s seeds have contested a US Open final since Serena Williams beat Victoria Azarenka in the 2013 showpiece.

‘I was super desperate’ – Sabalenka’s ‘best match this year’

Sabalenka has not been beaten in New York since losing the 2023 final to Gauff, but there were doubts over her title defence following a poor run-up to the tournament.

After a strong start to the season and winning the ‘Sunshine Double’ at Indian Wells and Miami in March, Sabalenka suffered a quarter-final defeat at Roland Garros and a fourth-round exit at Wimbledon.

However, she has found her form again, dropping just one set en route to the final.

“I was super desperate,” Sabalenka said after her win over Pegula.

“It feels for me, talking about Grand Slams, like a last push of the season.

“I wanted it badly to go to the finals, and of course, I want to go all the way.”

In a tense opening set, Sabalenka bristled with frustration early on as unforced errors crept into her game while Pegula settled quickly and struck the ball cleanly.

But eventually the four-time major singles winner found her rhythm and, after striking decisively at 6-5 to take the first set, she cranked up the power.

Pegula looked helpless as Sabalenka raced through the second set, with the Belarusian pounding 29 winners to her 12.

The victory meant Sabalenka broke the Open era record for the most Grand Slam hard-court finals in a row, with the 28-year-old reaching every major final on her favoured surface since the 2023 Australian Open.

For 32-year-old Pegula – the only semi-finalist without a Grand Slam title – it is yet another US Open defeat by long-time rival Sabalenka.

Sabalenka denied the third seed a maiden major in the 2024 final, while she also got the better of her in last year’s semi-finals – although Pegula had won their most recent meeting in June’s Berlin Open.

“I do think she probably would have beaten 99% of people,” Pegula said.

“Probably the best match she’s played this year.”

Rybakina earns chance to back up new number one status

Rybakina’s ascent to the top of the world rankings is already assured but she has made it clear that for all the prestige of being number one, winning titles is what she really cares about.

“It’s just a number right now, my goal is to win the tournaments which I play,” the 27-year-old said before her semi-final.

A three-set victory over Gauff showed all of Rybakina’s resilience and ability to absorb a setback – coming from a set down and then being broken when serving for the match – before striking back.

But for much of the match, she was well short of her destructive best.

“I definitely need to step my game up [in the final], serve better than today, stay aggressive and really go for my shots,” the two-time major winner added.

The prospect of a final between the top two seeds is tantalising enough but that it is the outgoing number one taking on her successor makes it all the more mouth-watering.

While Sabalenka holds the edge in the head-to-head with 10 wins in 17 meetings, including beating Rybakina in the semi-finals in Miami and the final at Indian Wells this year, the Kazakh came out on top when they met in January’s Australian Open final.

Sabalenka led 3-0 in the deciding set in Melbourne but eventually fell to a third defeat in her past four Grand Slam finals.

Meanwhile, Rybakina’s only loss in three previous major finals was to Sabalenka in Australia in 2023.