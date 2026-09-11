Khaligraph headlines Star studded line up for Christie 7s

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 11 – Kenyan music stars Khaligraph Jones, Dyana Cods and Femi One are set to headline the entertainment offering around this weekend’s Christie Sevens, as the historic tournament marks its 60th anniversary at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

The Christie Sevens will run from Saturday, 12 to Sunday, 13 September, bringing the curtain down on the 2026 National Sevens Circuit in what promises to be a weekend of high-level rugby, music and entertainment.

On Saturday, Khaligraph Jones will headline the entertainment programme with a high-energy performance drawn from his extensive catalogue of hit songs, including “Mazishi,” “Ngori,” “Yego” and “Yes Bana.”

He will be supported by DJ Schwaz, who will open the evening before DJ Ruffi takes over to keep the energy going. DJ Sanif will close out the night, with MC BV Accurate hosting the programme and keeping fans engaged throughout the evening.

On Sunday, the entertainment programme will be headlined by Dyana Cods and Femi One, who will bring their energetic performances to the Christie Sevens crowd. They will be supported by DJ Nickdee, who will open the evening, followed by DJ Pinto, who will keep the momentum going through the night. DJ Verah will close out the entertainment programme, while MC BV Accurate will once again host the evening, keeping fans engaged and the programme flowing.

Khaligraph Jones performs live during the HSBC Sevens 2 at Nyayo National Stadium

The entertainment programme forms part of the fan experience being delivered by Tusker through its Tusker Na Rugby platform, as the brand continues its support of the National Sevens Circuit at the final leg of the 2026 season.

Beyond the entertainment, the Christie Sevens will also determine the winner of this year’s National Sevens Circuit, with KCB Rugby heading into the final leg at the top of the standings, six points ahead of rivals Kabras Sugar.

KCB will headline Pool A alongside hosts Kenya Harlequin, MMUST Rugby and invited side Club Afrique, while Pool B features Kabras Sugar, Blak Blad, NYS Spades and newly promoted Division Two champions Mean Machine.

The final leg comes after a fiercely contested season that has seen KCB and Kabras repeatedly meet in Cup finals. Most recently, KCB edged Kabras 12 – 10 in the Embu Sevens final, strengthening their position at the top of the overall standings ahead of the decisive Christie Sevens.

The tournament will also celebrate 60 years of the Christie Sevens, bringing together generations of players, fans and the wider rugby community for one of the biggest weekends on the Kenyan rugby calendar.

For Tusker, the Christie Sevens marks the culmination of a season-long partnership that has seen the brand support the National Sevens Circuit across Nakuru, Kisumu, Nairobi, Mombasa and Embu, combining the action on the pitch with entertainment and fan engagement.

Keza Mpyisi, Tusker Sports Brand Manager, said:

“The Christie Sevens is a fitting finale to what has been an exciting National Sevens Circuit season. Through Tusker Na Rugby, we have enjoyed being part of the journey and bringing the rugby experience closer to fans across the country. We are proud to support the 60th edition of Christie Sevens and look forward to closing the season with another great weekend of rugby, music and entertainment at RFUEA Grounds.”

With the circuit title still up for grabs and a strong entertainment line-up awaiting fans, the Christie Sevens is set to deliver a fitting finale to the 2026 National Sevens Circuit.