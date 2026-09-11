Muigua eyes repeat as NCBA Malindi Open ‘Vasco da Gama Cup’ tees off

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 11 – Defending champion Elvis Muigua will be among the leading contenders as the NCBA Malindi Open ‘Vasco Da Gama Cup’ gets underway on Friday, September 11, seeking to retain the title at Malindi Golf Club.

The Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club golfer produced a strong final round last weekend to win the 2026 NCBA Railway Invitation, carding a three-round total of 217, 1-over par, to claim his second KAGC title of the season after previously winning the fourth edition of the NCBA Ronald Marshall and Toby Gibson Tournament at Njoro Golf Club in Nakuru County in May and thus will head to Malindi with his head high.

The three-day tournament, running through Sunday, September 13, will bring together a strong field of golfers competing for ranking points as well as a share of the Sh550,000 prize purse, with Muigua facing several familiar challengers, including last year’s runner-up Ebill Omollo.

Muigua claimed the Malindi title in dramatic fashion last year after a three-hole playoff against Omollo and Michael Karanga, with all three players having finished the regulation rounds on nine-over-par 219.

The defending champion will be looking to draw on that experience as he begins his title defence, although the field includes several players capable of mounting a challenge.

The other entrants include John Kamaisi of Nakuru Golf Club, Joseph Olwali of Karen Country Club, Josphat Rono of Golf Park Golf Club, Alex Mwangi of Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club, Wesley Kibet of Royal Nairobi Golf Club, and Dickson Wekesa, Odek William and Gathogo Kaguta of Nyali Golf & Country Club.

Naomi Kikulu of Nyali Golf & Country Club leads the list of ladies set to take part in Malindi alongside clubmate Janet Ouma, Christine Kinyeru of Mombasa Golf Club, and home player Kate Mwikali.

With Muigua returning as champion, all eyes will be on whether he can once again hold his nerve when the tournament reaches its decisive stages on Sunday.

Kenya Golf Union Chairman Brian Akun said: “The NCBA Malindi Open is an important tournament on the KAGC calendar and provides a competitive platform for golfers to test themselves. We expect an exciting contest this weekend with so much at stake, particularly defending champion Elvis Muigua returning to Malindi. His victory last year came after a closely fought playoff, and we expect nothing short of such competition this weekend. We also appreciate NCBA’s continued commitment to growing the game at all levels.”

Ebill Omollo poses after winning the 2026 NCBA Coronation & Bendor Trophy

The opening round tees off on Friday, with the competition continuing through the weekend before the champion is crowned on Sunday.

At the same time, juniors will be in action on Sunday, September 13, when Muthaiga Golf Club hosts the fourth leg of the NCBA U.S. Kids Golf Fall Local Tour – Nairobi.

The tournament will bring together boys and girls aged between five and 18 years, competing in age-based divisions aimed at giving them competitive experience while supporting their development in the sport.

The programme is organised in partnership with U.S. Kids Golf and the Junior Golf Foundation Kenya, with support from NCBA.

The young golfers will also compete for Priority Status points, which can earn them qualification opportunities for U.S. Kids Golf international events, including the Regional Invitational and U.S. Kids Golf Regional Championship.

NCBA Malindi Open ‘Vasco Da Gama Cup’ Tee Times

1: 07:30 F. Obonyo, K. Dennis; 07:39 C. Chai, M. Shauri, J. Olwali; 07:48 T. Ole Kina, J. Ouma, J. Kamaisi; 07:57 J. Mramba, G. Barasa, A. Mwangi; 08:06 K. Charo, E. Muigua, J. Ndichu; 08:15 I. Ndichu, E. Omollo, F. Dau; 08:24 H. Kipkorir, C. Otieno, I. Makokha; 08:33 C. Kinyeru, D. Wekesa, N. Nderitu; 08:42 K. Choyo, J. Sulubu, E. Limo; 08:51 P. Katana, A. Abdullah, A. Clinton; 11:30 D. Chai, J. Kinuthia; 11:39 D. Barasa, A. Bozzolasco, G. Karioki; 11:48 K. Anyien, K. Charo, J. Michael; 11:57 J. Koina, R. Leming’Ani, K. Mwikali; 12:06 A. Odongo, F. Kenga, S. Etaan; 12:15 W. Kibet, O. William, M. Chege; 12:24 J. Rono, G. Kaguta, N. Kikulu; 12:33 F. Bukwo, H. Langat, W. Michael; 12:42 S. Orinda, C. Johana, C. Otieno