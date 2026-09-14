Court Rules Retired Presidents Cannot Hold Political Party Office Beyond Six Months

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – The High Court has upheld a law restricting retired presidents from holding office in political parties beyond six months after leaving the presidency.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi dismissed a constitutional petition challenging Section 6 of the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act, which provides that a retired president cannot hold office in a political party for more than six months after ceasing to hold office.

The petition was filed by Peter Odhiambo Agoro, Paul Muiruri Kiguathi and Damon Onyango Osawa, who argued that the provision violated constitutional protections on political rights, freedom of association and equality before the law.

The petitioners had asked the court to declare Section 6 unconstitutional and compel Parliament to amend or repeal the provision.

They argued that the law unfairly discriminated against retired presidents by restricting their ability to participate fully in political activities, particularly their right to hold leadership positions in political parties.

The Attorney General, National Assembly and Registrar of Political Parties opposed the petition, maintaining that the restriction was constitutional and served legitimate public-interest objectives.

In the judgment delivered virtually in Nairobi on September 3, 2026, Justice Mugambi rejected the petitioners’ comparison between retired presidents and ordinary citizens.

The judge held that a former president belongs to a distinct category because of the constitutional status, benefits and influence associated with having occupied the country’s highest office.

The court found that the differential treatment of retired presidents does not amount to unfair discrimination under Article 27 of the Constitution.

“A retired President belongs to a special constitutional category of citizens that enjoys constitutionally sanctioned benefits as a person who has held the highest office in the land,” the court stated.

Justice Mugambi further held that the law does not completely prevent former presidents from participating in political activities.

Instead, Section 6 restricts them from holding leadership positions in political parties beyond six months after leaving office.

The High Court also considered the historical circumstances surrounding the enactment of the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act in 2003.

The court noted arguments that the law was enacted against the backdrop of concerns over the possibility of a former president retaining significant political influence after leaving office.

Justice Mugambi said the historical context could not be ignored when determining the constitutionality of the provision.

The court found that the restriction was intended to protect democratic governance by preventing a former head of state from retaining political power indirectly after leaving office.

“The purpose therefore was to safeguard democracy by preventing state capture by an influential former head of state exerting his political power beyond his constitutional term,” the judgment stated.

The judge concluded that the restriction remained relevant and met the proportionality threshold under Article 24 of the Constitution, which permits reasonable and justifiable limitations on certain rights and freedoms.

The court emphasised that Section 6 does not bar retired presidents from joining political parties or participating in political discourse.

The restriction specifically concerns holding office in a political party after the six-month period.

The court also considered the provision requiring retired presidents to play a consultative and advisory role to the Government and the people of Kenya.

Under Section 6, retired presidents may also be requested by the Government to perform specific official functions and receive reasonable allowances for those functions.

Justice Mugambi concluded that the petition challenging Section 6 lacked merit and dismissed it.

However, the court declined to award costs, noting that the matter had been brought as public interest litigation.

The judgment was dated, signed and delivered virtually in Nairobi on September 3, 2026.

The ruling effectively leaves intact the statutory restriction preventing retired presidents from holding political party office beyond six months after leaving State House.