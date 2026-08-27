High Court Certifies Urgent Case as Infinity Industrial Park Accuses Bank of Baroda of Defying Orders

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 – The High Court has certified as urgent a legal dispute in which Infinity Industrial Park Limited has accused Bank of Baroda (Kenya) Limited of acting in breach of existing court orders by appointing administrators to take control of the company’s affairs and property.

The application was filed at the High Court in Milimani by Ashokkumar Rupshi Shah, an intended interested party in the dispute between Infinity Industrial Park and Bank of Baroda.

Shah is challenging the alleged appointment of Ponangipalli Venkata Ramana Rao and Swaroop Rao Ponangipalli as joint administrators over the company and its assets.

The case stems from a judgment issued on September 8, 2025, when the court entered judgment in favour of Infinity Industrial Park after the bank failed to comply with court directions.

According to the application, the judgment permanently restrained Bank of Baroda from advertising for sale, selling, disposing of or otherwise interfering with Infinity Industrial Park’s property identified as L.R. No. 31978 along the Eastern Bypass in Nairobi.

The bank later applied to have the judgment set aside.

However, the application was dismissed by the court on July 31, 2026.

The applicant says the court found that the bank had participated in the proceedings and had been given an opportunity to file its defence but failed to comply with directions issued during the case.

Shah claims that shortly after the July 31 ruling, Bank of Baroda proceeded to appoint Rao and Ponangipalli as joint administrators over Infinity Industrial Park’s property and affairs.

The application states that the administrators entered the company’s premises on August 11, demanding possession and control of its assets, title documents, books and records.

They are also accused of seeking to assume control of the company’s affairs and displace the authority of its directors.

The applicant argues that the alleged move threatens to interfere with Infinity Industrial Park’s ability to enforce the judgment already issued against the bank.

He further says the appointment could affect ongoing legal processes, including formal proof proceedings and enforcement of the court judgment.

The High Court has allowed the application to be heard during the court recess because of the urgency raised by the applicant.

The respondents have been directed to serve and file their responses within three days.

The court has also granted the third prayer in the application pending further directions on September 1, 2026.

The applicant is seeking the court’s intervention to prevent the alleged administrators from dealing with the company’s affairs and assets in a manner that could undermine the existing judgment.

The matter is set to return to court on September 1, when the parties are expected to address the dispute surrounding the administrators and the alleged breach of the earlier orders.

The case places the Bank of Baroda and Infinity Industrial Park legal dispute before the High Court at a time when the parties remain divided over control of the company’s property and enforcement of the court’s earlier judgment.