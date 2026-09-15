Uhuru Welcomes Court Guidance on Retired Presidents, Supports New Jubilee Chapter

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has welcomed the High Court ruling on the transition of retired presidents from formal political leadership, describing it as a reaffirmation of Kenya’s democratic maturity and the rule of law.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Kenyatta said he had received the ruling with profound respect for the judiciary.

The statement, signed by his Secretary of Communications, Kanze Dena-Mararo, said the decision provided clarity on the long-delayed transition of the Jubilee Party chairmanship.

The former President noted that the High Court ruling interpreted Section 6 of the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act, which provides guidance on the transition of retired presidents from formal political leadership.

Kenyatta said the ruling should not be viewed as a restriction on his political life but rather as a reflection of Kenya’s democratic progress.

“It is a reaffirmation of our democratic maturity,” the statement said.

The former Head of State added that leadership should not be measured solely by the positions one holds, but by the trust cultivated during and after public service.

“The 4th President of the Republic of Kenya acknowledges that leadership is not the chair one occupies; it is the trust one cultivates,” the statement said.

The Office of the 4th President also addressed the prolonged delay in handing over the Jubilee Party chairmanship, clarifying that the process had been affected by a contested internal dispute rather than reluctance on Kenyatta’s part.

According to the statement, the dispute required legal clarity before the transition could proceed.

“With the court’s guidance, that path is now clear,” the Office said.

The former President affirmed his willingness to see the handover completed in an open and lawful manner, consistent with the Jubilee Party constitution.

“The former President affirms his absolute willingness to see the handover completed openly, lawfully, and in strict accordance with the Party’s constitution,” the statement said.

The development is expected to provide a framework for addressing the party’s leadership transition and advancing its internal governance processes.

Kenyatta welcomed what he described as a new chapter for the Jubilee Party, saying its future should be anchored in the rule of law, the party constitution and the leadership of the next generation.

The statement did not name a successor or provide a specific date for the handover.

However, it reaffirmed the former President’s commitment to a transition guided by legal requirements and the party’s governing structures.

The High Court ruling and the subsequent statement come amid ongoing political realignments ahead of Kenya’s 2027 General Election, with parties reviewing their leadership structures and political strategies.

For Jubilee, the resolution of the chairmanship question could help clarify its leadership direction as the country moves closer to the next electoral cycle.

The Office of the 4th President reiterated that Kenyatta looks forward to the party’s progress moving forward without hindrance.