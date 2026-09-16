Obado sentencing adjourned over dholuo interpreter request

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – Sentencing proceedings in the Sharon Otieno murder case have been adjourned after her family requested a Dholuo interpreter ahead of their verbal presentation in court.

The High Court adjourned the proceedings on Wednesday to allow arrangements for a translator before the family makes its presentation.

The court is expected to reconvene once the Dholuo interpreter is available, paving the way for the family to address the court before sentencing.

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, his aide Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero were found guilty in July of murdering Sharon Otieno, a Rongo University student, in a case that dates back to September 2018.

The three were convicted after the High Court found that the prosecution had proved the murder case against them.

The court had been expected to consider their mitigation, the victim impact report and pre-sentence reports before determining the sentences.

Sharon, who was 26 at the time of her death, was abducted in September 2018 before her body was later found in Homa Bay County.