Police praise Sifuna Linda Mwananchi rally in Jacaranda

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – The National Police Service (NPS) has endorsed the peaceful conduct of the Linda Mwananchi movement Jacaranda rally, urging political leaders and their supporters to make it the standard for future political gatherings ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The police in a statement said the political rally held at Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi, Nairobi, on Sunday was conducted peacefully, with organisers, supporters and security officers showing “mutual respect and restraint.”

The NPS described the event as “a blueprint for future political conduct”, saying it demonstrated that Kenyans can exercise their constitutional freedoms without violence or disruption of public order.

“What was witnessed on Sunday is precisely what the National Police Service has consistently advocated: that we can exercise our constitutional freedoms peacefully and within the law,” the police said.

The service also thanked members of the public for their cooperation and adherence to established protocols during the rally.

“We commend members of the public for their cooperation, maturity and adherence to established protocols,” the statement added.

The Jacaranda event was the climax of a day-long mobilisation tour by the Linda Mwananchi movement led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

Sifuna and other leaders, including Siaya Governor James Orengo, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, began the day with a church service before touring parts of Nairobi.

They moved through areas including Marikiti, Gikomba and Burma markets before proceeding towards Jacaranda Grounds along Jogoo Road. Thousands of supporters joined the procession.

The NPS said the events at Jacaranda should not be treated as a one-off occurrence.

The police urged political leaders, supporters and other stakeholders to maintain the same level of discipline during future political engagements.

“The Jacaranda rally demonstrates that political expression can take place without violence or disruption of public order,” the service said.

“We therefore encourage all political leaders, supporters and stakeholders to make this the standard for future political engagements.”

The endorsement comes after Nairobi police had warned organisers before the rally against taking large political gatherings into the Central Business District, citing the need to protect businesses, residents and normal city operations.

The NPS maintained that it would continue to remain neutral in political matters.

“The National Police Service remains apolitical, impartial and committed to serving and protecting all Kenyans, residents and visitors,” the statement said.