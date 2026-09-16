IEBC announces enhanced voter registration drive in Ol-Kalou

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 16 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has announced a month-long enhanced voter registration exercise in Ol-Kalou Constituency ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a special issue of the Kenya Gazette, IEBC Chairman Erastus Ethekom said the exercise will run until October 20

The exercise will allow eligible Kenyan citizens to register as voters, transfer their registration to another electoral area, update or correct voter registration details, and verify their voter registration status.

According to the gazette notice, the exercise will be conducted at County Assembly Ward level, the Ol-Kalou Constituency Office, designated registration points and other locations approved by the commission.

The IEBC will also provide registration services at Huduma Centres, institutions of higher learning located within the specified electoral areas.