Ruto escalates Uhuru attack in Migori

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – President William Ruto has sustained his attacks against his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of sponsoring opposition leaders as he took his 2027 political battle to Migori.

Speaking in Awendo on Wednesday during his ongoing tour of Nyanza region, Ruto claimed that some of his political opponents were being used by a sponsor to oppose his government and its development agenda.

The President remarks followed his direct accusations against the retired President in Siaya on Tuesday.

Ruto described his opponents as “puppets” and “people for hire” and claimed they were being used to oppose projects introduced by his administration.

“They have been hired by a sponsor,” Ruto told residents.

The President alleged that the sponsor had failed to deliver on roads, healthcare, housing and education while in government and was now using political allies to oppose the same programmes under his administration.

“So now you know that sponsor paid these people: ‘Go and oppose Ruto, oppose housing because housing defeated me, go and oppose housing,’” Ruto said.

Ruto has in recent days repeatedly accused Uhuru of using politicians to challenge his administration ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In Siaya on Tuesday, he directly questioned whether Uhuru could defeat him in 2027 after failing to do so while he was President.

“So Uhuru Kenyatta did not defeat me when he was President, and now I am the President, and he is retired is he going to defeat me?” Ruto asked.

He also accused Uhuru of abandoning the role of a statesman after leaving State House and becoming an opposition leader.

“I wonder how a person who has been President of Kenya and retired, instead of being a statesman, goes on to become a rebel leader and opposition leader,” Ruto said.

In Awendo, Ruto shifted between the political attacks and a defence of his administration’s record, citing electricity connections, housing, education, healthcare, roads and agriculture.

He said his government had connected 80,000 people to electricity in Migori and was putting up 8,000 houses in the county.

Ruto also revealed plans for youth hostels at Rongo University, TVETs and KMTC facilities, saying the government had allocated Sh28 billion to projects in the county.

On healthcare, he defended the Social Health Authority and said the government was working to ensure Kenyans did not have to sell property to meet medical bills.

The President also pointed to developments at Sony Sugar, saying workers were now being paid regularly and promising further support for sugarcane farmers.

Ruto used the Awendo rally to attack opposition groups, accusing them of relying on slogans such as “one-term” and “must go” instead of presenting policies.

“Policies? They have none. Plans? They have none. Agenda? They have none. Vision? They have none,” he said.

He urged Migori residents to support the broad-based government, arguing that the arrangement involving UDA and ODM could unite communities and deliver development.

“We, as the broad-based team, are the ones with the ability to unite the whole of Kenya,” Ruto said.

Ruto’s accusations against Uhuru have, however, been disputed by politicians linked to the opposition.