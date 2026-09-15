Kalonzo welcomes Uhuru’s decision to relinquish Jubilee leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has welcomed former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to relinquish his leadership of the Jubilee Party following a recent High Court ruling.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Kalonzo said Uhuru’s acceptance of the court judgment demonstrated statesmanship and should set a standard for political conduct in the country.

Kalonzo was responding to a statement by Uhuru in which the former President accepted the High Court decision delivered on Monday in a case challenging his continued leadership of Jubilee.

Uhuru said he would relinquish the Jubilee Party leadership following the court’s determination.

Kalonzo said Azimio welcomed Uhuru’s position and his readiness to comply with the court’s findings.

“We welcome this position. His readiness to comply forthwith with the finding of the court reflects the statesmanship Kenyans have long associated with him,” Kalonzo said.

He added that the succession process within Jubilee should be handled by the party’s organs in an orderly and lawful manner.

Kalonzo, however, clarified that Uhuru’s position as Chairman of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Council is separate from his leadership of Jubilee Party.

He said the two positions should not be conflated, noting that the Azimio Council would be guided by the law when addressing matters concerning its leadership.

“President Kenyatta also serves as Chairman of the Council of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party. That office is distinct from the one addressed in his statement today,” Kalonzo said.

He added that Azimio would not presume to speak on Uhuru’s behalf regarding the Council position.

The statement comes as political parties continue positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election, with questions over party leadership and coalition structures increasingly taking centre stage.