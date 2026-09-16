Court Declines to Direct USIU to Include DIG Masengeli in Graduation

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – The High Court has declined to direct the United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) to include Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli among graduates expected to participate in the university’s September 26, 2026 graduation ceremony.

Justice Patricia Nyaudi instead directed Masengeli to serve his application on the university, with the matter set to be heard inter partes on September 21, 2026.

Masengeli moved to court after USIU-Africa allegedly failed to include his name among the graduands for the upcoming ceremony.

Through lawyers Cecil Miller, Danstan Omari, Stanley Kinyanjui and Martina Swiga, Masengeli argued that the university administration had failed to communicate the status of his PhD thesis.

His lawyers told the court that USIU-Africa had a responsibility to communicate with him on the status of his doctoral studies and inform him of any outstanding requirements needed for him to qualify for graduation.

Masengeli is pursuing a PhD in International Relations at USIU-Africa.

The lawyers argued that the failure by the university to provide clarity on the status of his thesis had affected his inclusion in the September 26 graduation ceremony.

The university is expected to respond to the application when the matter comes up for inter partes hearing on September 21.

The court’s directions come just days before USIU-Africa’s scheduled graduation ceremony.