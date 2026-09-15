DIG Masengeli seeks High Court intervention over USIU-Africa PhD examination

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has moved to the High Court seeking orders compelling United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) to conclude the processing of his doctoral studies and consider him for the university’s September graduation.

Masengeli, who is pursuing a PhD in International Relations, says uncertainty over the status of his dissertation examination has put his academic progression at risk despite completing the required stages of his programme.

In his petition filed through lawyer Cecil Miller, Masengeli says he enrolled at USIU-Africa in September 2021 and has since progressed through the various stages of the doctoral programme.

He says he defended his dissertation proposal in December 2025 and subsequently incorporated amendments required by the university.

Masengeli then obtained approval from the Institutional Review Board and proceeded with his research.

The Deputy Inspector General says he submitted his first dissertation draft on June 11, 2026, before making further amendments based on feedback from his supervisors.

According to his court papers, reports from both the internal and external examiners had been submitted to USIU-Africa by August 31.

However, Masengeli claims the university has not communicated the outcome of the examination or clearly informed him of any outstanding requirements needed to complete the process.

He says he wrote to the university on August 25 seeking clarification on his academic status.

USIU-Africa responded on September 3, informing him that there were mandatory requirements and pending steps that still needed to be addressed.

The university further indicated that his matter had been forwarded to the Associate Dean of the School of Graduate Studies.

Masengeli argues that the response did not specify what requirements remained outstanding or disclose the outcome of his dissertation examination.

The senior police officer says the lack of clarity has left his academic progression uncertain with the September graduation ceremony fast approaching.

He is asking the court to intervene and preserve his opportunity to be considered for the graduation while the dispute over the processing of his PhD is resolved.

Masengeli argues that unless the university is compelled to release his dissertation results and progress his academic process, he risks being excluded from the forthcoming graduation through no failure or omission on his part.

He has, however, clarified that he is not asking the court to assess his research or direct the university to award him a doctoral degree.

Instead, he wants the court to address what he describes as a lack of clarity and transparency in the handling of his dissertation examination and the remaining administrative steps.

Justice David Mburu certified the matter as urgent when it was placed before him on September 9, allowing it to be heard during the court recess.

The judge directed that the application, petition and accompanying directions be served on USIU-Africa by close of business on the same day.

The university was subsequently given three days from service to respond to the application.

The case will now be considered as Masengeli seeks clarity on the status of his PhD and inclusion in the university’s September graduation process.