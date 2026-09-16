Sakaja launches Calif Records Studio to support Nairobi’s upcoming artists

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s administration has opened a new recording facility in California Ward aimed at supporting emerging artists and nurturing grassroots creative talent.

The Calif Records Containerized Studio is designed to provide upcoming musicians with access to professional recording and production facilities as part of efforts to expand opportunities for young people through the creative arts.

The facility will offer free recording opportunities to emerging artists, allowing young creatives to develop their music and gain experience within a professional production environment.

The initiative is also expected to create career pathways for Nairobi’s youth by supporting talent development and providing opportunities for artists seeking to build sustainable careers in the music industry.

The studio forms part of the county government’s broader focus on using the creative sector to empower young people and provide platforms for grassroots talent.

Located in California Ward, the facility is expected to serve artists from the area and surrounding communities, giving emerging musicians a space to record, produce and develop their work.

The administration said the project is intended to ensure that talented young people can access opportunities to develop their skills without the financial barriers associated with professional music production.

The launch comes as Nairobi continues to position the creative economy as an avenue for youth empowerment, talent development and employment creation.

The county government has promoted the initiative under the #KaziBilaKelele campaign, alongside #CalifRecords and #SakajaYouthEmpowerment.