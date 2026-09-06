Bishop Wanjiru declares Nairobi governor bid on K1 ticket

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 — Bishop Margaret Wanjiru has declared her intention to contest for Nairobi Governor on the Kenya Moja ‘K1’ party ticket, saying her bid is a call to serve rather than a personal ambition.

Speaking during a Sunday service at Jesus is Alive Ministries, Wanjiru said Nairobi residents want a leader they can trust with county resources and who is firm, transparent, honest and dependable.

“The people of this county want a leader whom they can trust with their resources. Someone who is firm, transparent, honest and dependable. Somebody who is trustworthy,” she said.

Wanjiru said Nairobi also needs leaders who live by their word, respect people and demonstrate values that can make them role models for the next generation.

“This is not a personal ambition. It is a call to serve. And today I am answering and committing to that call,” she said.

She said her bid would focus on restoring dignity, order, accountability and opportunities for Nairobi residents.

Wanjiru’s declaration comes weeks after she resigned as chairperson of the Nairobi Rivers Commission, giving 30 days’ notice on August 13 and saying she wanted to “move on and give my full attention to other work.”

President William Ruto had appointed Wanjiru to chair the commission in October 2024 after the government moved it from the Office of the President to the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

At the time of her resignation, Wanjiru thanked Ruto for giving her the opportunity to lead the commission and said she hoped they could collaborate on other matters in future.

She has since assumed leadership of the newly unveiled K1 movement and aligned the party with the opposition.