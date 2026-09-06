‘Why Kenya would have had to demolish Kasarani Stadium,’ Sports CS Mvurya reveals

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 6, 2026 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya reveals Kenya would have had to demolish the Kasarani Stadium to fit 61 new skyboxes, as recommended by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

The CS says the government negotiated with the continental governing body to revise the number to reduce the humongous costs the country would have incurred to build the 61 skyboxes.

“Earlier on there were recommendations in Kasarani to do 61 skyboxes. Now, doing 61 skyboxes would have meant we demolish three quarters of the stadium. Therefore, we decided to negotiate…so, now we have agreed on six,” Mvurya revealed.

He added: “Skyboxes are spaces for hospitality so, we said that Kasarani is around 40 years old and you cannot begin to create new spaces like 61. It would have meant that we bring down a better part of the facility.”

The skyboxes were part of a raft of recommendations by Caf inspectors on their last visit to the country in March this year, as Kenya prepare to co-host the Africa Cup of Nations next year, alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

Kasarani is one of the hosting venues in Kenya — alongside the Talanta Stadium — and has been undergoing renovations for the better part of the year in readiness for the competition.

Concerns have been raised over the slow pace of works, especially at the 60,000-seater Talanta Stadium, which was due for completion by the end of July.

Regardless, Mvurya insists Kenya is on course to finish the remaining works and to eventually host the continental showpiece, which will be held in East Africa for the first time in history.

“I want to assure the country and all Kenyans that the government of Kenya remains steadfast in preparing for Africa Cup of Nations. We had a visit by CAF last week and the report is not yet out,” he said.

This is the second time Kenya have been accorded the opportunity to host Afcon, having done so in 1996 before Caf eventually awarded the competition to South Africa.