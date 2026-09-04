Cherotich’s leap of Faith in Brussels earns her another Diamond League trophy

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 4, 2026 – Faith Cherotich closed out her Diamond League season on a high, winning the women’s 3000m steeplechase in the final leg of the prestigious competition in Brussels on Friday night.

The youngster clocked a meet record (MR) of 8:51.61 to cross the finish line first, leading a 1-2 Kenyan finish in which she was followed by American-based Doris Lemngole who timed a personal best (PB) of 8:52.86.

Olympic champion Winfred Yavi had to make peace with third place, clocking 8:53.54.

More to follow…