Stakes high as leaders KCB RFC, Kabras battle for supremacy in Embu 7s

EMBU, Kenya, Sept 3- Stakes are high at Embu 7s as the top teams battle for maximum points during the penultimate leg of the 2026 National 7s Circuit taling place this weekend at the Embu Stadium.

KCB currently lead the Division One standings on 76 points, just three ahead of Kabras Sugar on 73, setting up a closely fought contest with only the season-ending Christie Sevens remaining.

Menengai Oilers sit third on 58 points, followed by Daystar Falcons and Kenya Harlequin on 52 points each, while Mwamba are sixth on 45 points.

The Division Two standings are led by Stallions Rugby on 69 points, followed by Kabarak University and Zetech Oaks on 44 points each, with Northern Suburbs on 42.

Embu RFC Tournament Director Wilkister Miranga said preparations were complete and the tournament was ready to welcome teams and fans.

“We are all set for Embu Sevens and looking forward to hosting another exciting leg of the National Sevens Circuit. The tournament comes at a very important stage of the season, with the competition at the top very close, so we expect highly competitive matches. Embu Stadium is ready to welcome the teams and fans, and we are confident that everyone will have a great experience this weekend.”

Kabras Sugar RFC celebrate winning the Driftwood’s 7s 2026

The opening four legs have produced a highly competitive season, with KCB Rugby and Kabras Sugar both claiming two titles each.

KCB won the opening Prinsloo Sevens before retaining the Kabeberi Sevens title, while Kabras triumphed at Dala Sevens and most recently at Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa.

Miranga also welcomed Tusker’s support of the tournament, noting that the partnership would help enhance the overall event experience.

“We appreciate Tusker for coming on board and supporting Embu Sevens. Their contribution towards the tournament logistics and fan experience is a welcome boost, and the Tusker Village and entertainment offering will give fans another reason to come out and enjoy the weekend.”

The Embu Sevens will be followed by the Christie Sevens in Nairobi on September 12–13, where the 2026 National Sevens Circuit champions will be determined.

Tusker will also be on hand in Embu through its Tusker Na Rugby platform, with activations at the Tusker Village and an official after-party forming part of the weekend’s fan experience.