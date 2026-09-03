Starlets Captain Mwanahalima in UEFA Champions League Historic moment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Harambee Starlets captain Mwanahalima “Dogo” Adam has etched her name into the history books, becoming only the second Kenyan footballer ever to reach the UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) league phase.

The clinical forward achieved the historic milestone after her Danish side, HB Køge Women, secured a hard-fought 2-1 aggregate victory over Dutch powerhouses PSV Eindhoven in their high-stakes qualifying tie.

HB Køge laid the groundwork for their historic qualification in the first leg away in the Netherlands, stunning PSV with a disciplined performance to claim a vital 1-0 advantage.

Returning home to Denmark for the decider, Mwanahalima and her teammates held their nerve under intense pressure to secure a 1-1 draw, sealing a 2-1 aggregate triumph that punched their ticket to Europe’s premier club competition.

The Kenyan international’s tactical intelligence and relentless work rate upfront proved instrumental across both legs, helping her side navigate one of the toughest obstacles in the qualifying rounds to join Europe’s elite 16 teams.

Her achievement adds another monumental chapter to the narrative of Kenyan women’s football on the global stage.

She follows in the footsteps of star striker Marjolen Nekesa, the first Kenyan ever to feature in the main group stage of the UWCL in 2023 with Czech giants Slavia Prague.

Former Harambee Starlets forward Esse Akida became the first Kenyan to score a hat-trick after guiding her former side PAOK to a 6–0 victory over Moldova’s Anenii Noi in the UEFA Women’s Champions League,

Now, as captain of the national team, leading by example in Denmark, Dogo joins that exclusive club, proving once again that Kenyan talent can thrive at the pinnacle of European football.

With HB Køge now locked into the UWCL league phase, Mwanahalima will prepare to go toe-to-toe with the continent’s heavyweights, carrying the Kenyan flag into football’s grandest women’s stage.