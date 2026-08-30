Former Kenya Pipeline MD Joe Sang Completes Third World Marathon Majors Race in Sydney

SYDNEY, Australia, Aug 30 – Former Kenya Pipeline Managing Director Joe Sang on Sunday achieved another milestone after participating in his third race in the World Majors Series after finishing the Sydney Marathon.

Sang, founder of the Joe Sang Foundation, crossed the finish line in 03:09:47, completing his third race in the World Marathon Majors Series in support of the Foundation’s scholarship programme for Kenyan children.

Sang has now conquered Chicago (2024), Berlin (2025), and now Sydney (2026), systematically utilizing his personal athletics passion to drive a nationwide Sh200 million fundraising campaign for the education of needy children across Kenya.

“Every kilometre this morning had a face attached to it,” said Joe Sang. “There are children in this country whose only obstacle is a school fees balance, not ability and not effort. Forty-two kilometres is hard for a morning. Watching a bright child leave school is hard for a lifetime.”

Former Kenya Pipeline MD Joe Sang (middle) celebrating after finishing the Sydney Marathon on Sunday, August 30th, 2026.

Launched in August 2025, the Joe Sang Foundation has supported more than 10 students countrywide through scholarships from secondary school to university, and reached over 100,000 community members across Nairobi, Marsabit, Laikipia and Kericho counties. It has also built classroom infrastructure in Kitui County.

“Three Majors on three continents, and not one of them ran for himself,” said Jinaro Kibet, Chairman of the Joe Sang Foundation. “Our founder handed these children his platform this morning. What we ask of everyone else is far easier than running a marathon, which is to give.”

Supporters can contribute at: PAYBILL NO 400200 ACCOUNT NO. 0560285782372.

Part of the prestigious World Marathon Majors circuit that also includes Tokyo, Cape Town, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York, the Sydney course is the most demanding by elevation, opening with a crossing of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and saving its steepest climb for after the 40-kilometre mark, and represents a premium marketing engine for the Joe Sang Foundation.