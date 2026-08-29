Five-star Bullets: Police ‘bludgeon’ Yei Joint Stars to keep Champions League hopes alive

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 29, 2026 – Kenya Police Bullets stand just 90 minutes away from continental football after dismantling South Sudan’s Yei Joint Stars 5-0 in a ruthless semi-final performance at the CAF Women’s Champions League CECAFA Qualifiers in Kigali on Saturday evening.

The victory sets up a high-stakes final showdown against Uganda’s Kawempe Muslim Ladies, with the winner securing the sole CECAFA region ticket to the main CAF Women’s Champions League tournament.

The Kenyan champions asserted their authority right from the opening whistle, taking control of the tempo and pressing high up the pitch.

Their early intensity paid off in the 10th minute when Tereza Engesha broke the deadlock to put the Bullets ahead.

With momentum firmly on their side, Rama Vijago’s side continued to pin Yei Joint Stars in their own half.

In-form forward Martha Amunyolete doubled the lead in the 34th minute, capping off a dominant first-half display to send the Bullets into the break with a comfortable 2-0 cushion.

Any hopes of a South Sudanese comeback were swiftly extinguished early in the second period.

Just ten minutes after the restart, Lorna Nyarinda found the back of the net in the 55th minute to extend the lead to 3-0 and put the result beyond doubt.

The Bullets maintained their relentless pressure throughout the half.

Amunyolete grabbed her second of the afternoon in the 74th minute to complete a sensational brace from the penalty spot, before substitute Rebecca Okwaro put the finishing touch on the masterclass with an 88th-minute strike to seal the resounding 5-0 rout.

Having cruised through the group stages and swept aside Yei Joint Stars in the semi-finals, Kenya Police Bullets now turn their sights to the final against Ugandan powerhouses Kawempe Muslim Ladies.

With both sides in red-hot form, the ultimate regional prize and a place among Africa’s elite now hinge on the final match set for August 31, 2026.