Beach handball pioneer honoured for contribution to youth development in Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 1, 2026 – The Mombasa County Government, through the Department of Youth, Gender, Sports and Social Services, has recognized individuals who have demonstrated remarkable achievements and made a positive impact in sports, youth development and the community.

Their stories and achievements will be showcased at this year’s Mombasa International Show (ASK), running from September 2-6.

Among those honoured is Caroline Nyadiero, a passionate sports leader who has made a remarkable contribution to the growth and development of beach handball in Kenya.

Caroline has been part of Kenya’s historic beach handball journey, helping the country secure two silver medals, while also dedicating herself to nurturing young athletes, identifying and developing talent, and creating opportunities for the youth through sport.

Beyond the court, Caroline has championed climate action through sports, promoting environmental awareness, beach clean-ups, ecosystem restoration and encouraging the sporting fraternity to take an active role in protecting our environment.

Her leadership and commitment demonstrate that sport is more than medals and competition—it is a powerful tool for empowering young people, building communities and creating positive change.

Her inclusion in the Mombasa Hall of Fame is a great recognition of her dedication, service and contribution to sports and the community.

This recognition is one of the best ways to appreciate, encourage and motivate the sports fraternity.

Celebrating people who are making a difference reminds athletes, coaches, officials, administrators and young talents that their hard work is seen, valued and appreciated.

It also inspires many more people to give their best, serve with passion and continue investing in the growth of sports and young people.

“I sincerely appreciate H.E. Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir and the entire Mombasa County Government, especially the Department of Youth, Gender, Sports and Social Services, for this great honour,” she said.

Nyadiero added: “Thank you for recognizing not only the medals, but also the work behind the medals—mentorship, talent development, leadership, community service and the effort to use sport to create a better future.”

She said the recognition will motivate her to do more to grow the sport in the county and inspire more young talents.

“This recognition motivates me to do even more for our athletes, our youth, beach handball and the wider sports fraternity. Thank you, Mombasa County, for believing in us, celebrating our work and giving sportspeople a reason to keep pushing forward. I am truly humbled and grateful,” she said.