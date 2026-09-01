Flight operations resume as 244 flights handled at major airports by noon

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1-Kenya’s aviation operations have rapidly returned to normal after aviation workers called off their strike, with major airports handling 244 arrivals and departures within nine hours on Tuesday.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said all its airports were operating normally following the full resumption of Air Traffic Control services, with both arriving and departing flights being facilitated across the airport network.

Between 3 a.m. and noon, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport handled 55 flights, while Moi International Airport recorded 23.

Wilson Airport recorded the highest number with 140 flights, followed by Kisumu International Airport with 12 and Eldoret International Airport with 14.

The figures offer an early indication of the speed at which Kenya’s aviation network has recovered following the industrial action that had threatened to disrupt flight operations and leave passengers stranded.

KAA said it was working with aviation stakeholders to progressively restore flight schedules and facilitate the movement of passengers and cargo.

“The travelling public can continue to travel with confidence. Our airport teams are fully deployed to facilitate safe, secure and efficient operations and deliver seamless experience for our customers,” KAA said.

Passengers whose travel plans were disrupted during the strike have, however, been urged to remain in contact with their airlines for updated flight information and confirm their travel arrangements before heading to the airport.

The return to normal operations followed a return-to-work agreement between aviation workers and their employers that brought the industrial action to an end.

Under the agreement, outstanding agency fees owed to the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) and held by KAA will be remitted to the union.

The deal also opens the way for fresh negotiations between KAWU and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) over a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The negotiations will proceed after the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) withdrew its earlier guidance issued on July 28 and released new parameters on September 1.

KAWU has expressed reservations about the new SRC parameters but agreed to address the concerns through the CBA negotiations rather than continued industrial action.

“While the union has reservations on the SRC guidelines issued on the 1st September, 2026 … and seeks to remedy the shortcomings arising from the said advisory during the CBA negotiations,” the return-to-work agreement states.

KCAA has committed to honouring and implementing the outcome of the negotiations.

The agreement also addresses a separate recognition dispute between KAWU and Jambojet, which is currently before the courts.

The parties agreed to await the court’s determination and abide by the eventual decision.

Jambojet has also committed to complying with applicable legal and procedural requirements concerning trade union recognition.

As part of the return-to-work deal, employees who participated in the strike will be protected from victimisation, intimidation, discrimination or disciplinary action arising from their participation in the industrial action.

The parties have further committed to resolving future disputes through consultation, negotiations and established dispute-resolution mechanisms.