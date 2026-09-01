Kenya moves to join global cybercrime treaty as Parliament seeks public views

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1-Kenya has moved closer to joining an international treaty aimed at strengthening the fight against cybercrime and enabling greater cross-border cooperation in investigations involving digital systems.

The National Assembly has invited the public and stakeholders to submit memoranda on Kenya’s proposed accession to the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime, following Cabinet approval.

The proposed accession is being spearheaded as Kenya seeks to strengthen its capacity to investigate cyber offences, secure electronic evidence and cooperate with other countries in tackling crimes committed through computers and digital platforms.

“Submissions are open until Friday, 11th September 2026 at 5:00 p.m,” The National Assembly said.

The Budapest Convention, an international treaty on internet and computer crime, establishes a framework for countries to criminalise computer-related offences, provide investigative powers to secure electronic evidence, and cooperate internationally in cybercrime investigations.

The National Computer and Cybercrimes Coordination Committee said the move is part of efforts to strengthen Kenya’s capacity to fight cybercrime and cooperate internationally against offences committed through digital systems.

The Convention provides for the prohibition of computer-related misconduct, including illegal access, data and systems interference, computer-related fraud and child sexual abuse material.

It also provides procedural powers to investigate cybercrime and secure electronic evidence in relation to any crime, as well as mechanisms for international cooperation on offences committed against or through computers and crimes involving electronic evidence.

The treaty was tabled in the National Assembly on June 2, 2026, and referred to the Departmental Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation for consideration and reporting to the House.

The invitation for public participation has been issued in accordance with Article 118(1)(b) of the Constitution, which requires Parliament to facilitate public participation in its legislative and other business.

It also follows the requirements of the Treaty Making and Ratification Act.

The National Assembly said the Convention has been submitted for consideration and approval of Kenya’s accession.

The move could strengthen Kenya’s ability to pursue cybercriminals whose activities cross national borders, particularly where investigations require access to electronic evidence held outside the country.

Cybercrime investigations increasingly require cooperation between jurisdictions, making international legal and investigative frameworks critical in tracing offenders, preserving digital evidence and supporting prosecutions.

Submissions may be delivered to the Clerk of the National Assembly at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, sent by post or emailed to the Clerk.