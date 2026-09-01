Gachagua calls for retention of 2022 election technology, warns against late switch

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 — DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua has urged the IEBC to retain and upgrade the election technology used in 2022, warning that a late switch ahead of the 2027 polls could compromise the electoral process.

Gachagua accused IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon and Vice Chairperson Fahima Abdallah of pushing a tender for election technology that he alleged was designed to favour South Korean firm Miru Systems.

He further claimed that officials in the IEBC’s Directorate of Supply Chain Management and Directorate of Electoral Management had been pressured to take ownership of technical specifications he alleged were tailored to favour the company.

“The Chairman of IEBC and his Vice Chair are determined to force the discredited MIRU Systems Technology from South Korea into the 2027 General Elections for financial gain and to bungle the elections,” Gachagua said in a statement on Tuesday.

He alleged that officials who refused to support the specifications were victimised and transferred to far-flung counties, while those he described as compromised remained in their positions.

Gachagua did not provide documentary evidence to substantiate the allegations of corruption, a predetermined tender outcome or interference with the election. He said the information had been relayed to him by IEBC officials concerned about the procurement process.

Gachagua backs existing system

Gachagua argued that there was insufficient time to introduce, test and fully operationalise a new election management system before the August 2027 polls.

He called on the IEBC to cancel the current tender and instead upgrade the system used in 2022 to address shortcomings identified from the previous election.

“It is not technically possible to procure a new election management system given that the elections are 11 months away,” he said, citing advice he said he had received from procurement experts and IEBC insiders.

He also warned that migrating electoral data to a new system could create technical and logistical risks.

Gachagua claims IEBC tender is rigged for South Korean firm

Gachagua further alleged that changing the election management system could be used to interfere with the voters’ register, particularly in areas he claimed were politically hostile to President William Ruto.

He provided no evidence that the proposed procurement or a change in technology was intended to facilitate manipulation of the register.

Tender remains contested

The IEBC advertised international tenders on August 11 for election technology and other materials required for the 2027 General Election.

The technology tender covers the supply, delivery, installation, testing, commissioning, support and maintenance of the Integrated Elections Management System and related equipment.

The procurement was temporarily halted after Galadirel Investment Limited filed a request for review before the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (PPARB), raising concerns over the tender specifications, undisclosed contract value and requirements it argued could favour foreign suppliers.

Gachagua has previously alleged that the specifications were crafted around Miru Systems’ technology and called for the procurement process to be scrutinised by development partners and international election observers.

The DCP leader said his camp would challenge the procurement in court if the IEBC proceeds with awarding the tender to Miru Systems.

“I want to recommend that the current system of Smartmatic be retained, because already they have the data, they have the experience and we have seen them do elections,” Gachagua said previously.

He also called on the IEBC leadership to stop what he described as harassment and victimisation of staff who had raised concerns over the procurement.

“Mr Chairman, do not throw Kenya into chaos and anarchy. Do not subvert the will of the people of Kenya. Leave Kenyans to make their decision at the ballot,” Gachagua said.

The PPARB’s determination on the procurement challenge is expected to provide the next major development in the dispute over the election technology tender.