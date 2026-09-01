Olunga returns as McCarthy names squad for 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 1, 2026 – Qatar-based Michael Olunga has been recalled to the national team for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier ties against Eritrea and Guinea.

The longstanding skipper is part of a 38-man provisional squad named by head coach Benni McCarthy on Tuesday afternoon, expected to gather for training ahead of the double-header.

The 32-year-old last played for the national team in October last year, in a World Cup qualifying tie against Seychelles in Nairobi – which they won 5-0.

Earlier this year, Olunga underwent surgery for a pelvic injury, which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

However, he recently returned to action for his club, Al Arabi, scoring as the club drew 1-1 with former side, Al Duhail, in a Qatar Stars League fixture.

The attacker, who has scored 34 goals in 69 appearances for Harambee Stars, will battle out for a final spot in the team with an emerging crop of promising attacker in the team.

They include Job Ochieng’, who recently made his first start in La Liga, in a 4-1 thrashing by Real Madrid.

Others include his protégé, Lawrence Okoth, who has recently joined Bandari, Belgium-based Ryan Ogam as well as Mohammed Bajaber – who is currently clubless after departing Tanzania’s Simba SC.

Meanwhile, former national under 20 team captain Amos Wanjala – who has been knocking on the door of Valencia’s senior side – has earned another call-up at the centre of the defence.

Equally rewarded for his good showings in recent memory is Aldrine Kibet, who has been lighting it up with Celta Vigo’s reserve side in Spain.

A number of foreign-born players have also been called up to the squad for the first time including Swindon Town’s Louis Millard and Hickory’s Javan Ochieng.

Harambee Stars have already secured their slot at the 2027 Afcon by virtue of being co-hosts of the continental showpiece.

However, the qualifiers campaign provides an opportunity for McCarthy to test his team in a competitive setting.

They begin their campaign against the Eritreans on September 26 at Nyayo Stadium before travelling to Conakry to face the West Africans, five days later.

The team also face South Africa in the Group D qualifiers.