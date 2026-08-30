Babu reads riot act to ‘double-dealer’ bloggers in Linda Mwananchi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Nairobi Gubernatorial Hopeful Babu Owino has issued a stern warning to bloggers and political operatives he accused of playing both sides of the political divide, telling them they cannot simultaneously champion the Linda Mwananchi opposition movement and support President William Ruto’s administration.

Speaking during the Linda Mwananchi rally in Meru on Sunday, Babu said the movement would not tolerate individuals he described as “traitors” who had infiltrated its ranks to undermine its political mobilisation.

“You cannot be a blogger for Linda Mwananchi and at the same time a blogger for the government,” Babu said.

He told the alleged double dealers to choose where their loyalty lay, insisting that supporters of the movement must commit themselves fully to its political cause.

“If you support us, give us 100 per cent support; if you don’t support us, support Ruto because we don’t want one foot there and another foot here,” he said.

The Embakasi East MP accused unnamed individuals of being sent to the movement to “bring nonsense and play games”, warning that Linda Mwananchi would not be intimidated or derailed.

The remarks came as the opposition movement took its grassroots mobilisation campaign to Meru, seeking to build a broader national network ahead of the 2027 General Election. The Meru rally brought together Babu, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and former Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza, among other opposition figures.

Babu used the platform to reaffirm his support for Sifuna, dismissing any suggestion of a rift between the two politicians.

“There is nobody else here in Linda Mwananchi who knows this young man the way I know him, the things we have gone through with him in the ODM party until today. My brother Sifuna, I am with you 100 per cent,” he said.

He also called for opposition leaders to close ranks ahead of the 2027 presidential contest, arguing that President Ruto could only be defeated if rival opposition formations united.