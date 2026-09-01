Wa Iria Charged Afresh Over Sh351mn Media-Buying Contract at Murang’a County

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 1 – Former Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria and six others have been charged afresh in a Sh351 million corruption case after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) amended the charge sheet.

The fresh charges centre on a media-buying contract awarded by the Murang’a County Government to Top Image Media Consultants Limited, which the prosecution alleges resulted in the loss of Sh351,097,491.15 in public funds.

Wa Iria faces a charge of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, with the prosecution alleging that between October 21, 2014 and June 19, 2017, he and his co-accused conspired to defraud the county government in connection with the media-buying contract.

The former governor is also charged with conflict of interest. The prosecution alleges that between May 20, 2014 and June 19, 2017, he knowingly acquired a direct private interest in contracts between the county government and Top Image Media Consultants and received Sh31.8 million from the company.

The amended charge sheet also introduces several counts of money laundering involving millions of shillings allegedly received from the county government through Top Image Media Consultants.

The accused are Mr Wa Iria, Jane Wanjiru Mbuthia, David Maina Kiama, David Maina Njeri, Jane Waigwe Kimani, Solomon Mutura Kimani and Peter Muturi Karanja. Top Image Media Consultants Limited and Value View Limited have also been named as accused entities.

In one of the money-laundering counts, the prosecution alleges that Sh7.5 million was transferred towards the purchase of a property in Umoja, Nairobi, in a transaction intended to disguise the alleged source of the funds.

Another count alleges that Sh4.5 million was used to purchase two houses through Mlima Kenya Homes.

The prosecution has further alleged that Sh600,000 was used to pay for borehole blasting on a property in Mweiga, Nyeri.

The accused persons have denied all the allegations.

Following the amendment of the charge sheet, the court was informed that at least 13 prosecution witnesses will have to return to the witness stand to give further evidence and face additional cross-examination.

The development is expected to prolong the proceedings in the case, which involves alleged corruption, conflict of interest and laundering of funds linked to county government contracts.