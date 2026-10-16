Kenya Confirms Third Ebola Case as 65-Year-Old Woman Tests Positive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – Kenya has confirmed a third case of Ebola (Bundibugyo Virus Disease) after a 65-year-old woman, a close relative and primary contact of the first two patients, tested positive while in quarantine.

Ministry of Health Director General Patrick Amoth said the woman had been in quarantine since October 6, 2026, and was isolated after developing symptoms including fever, a sore throat and general body weakness.

“Laboratory tests conducted at the National Virology Reference Laboratory and the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) confirmed the infection,” he stated.

He pointed out that the patient is receiving supportive care at an Infectious Disease Unit, according to an update issued by the Office of the Director General for Health on Friday.

“The woman was already under quarantine when she developed symptoms, a measure expected to minimise the risk of further transmission within the community.”

He maintained that the overall public health risk remains low, with no evidence of community transmission reported.

Kenya Traces 127 Ebola Contacts

He said health teams had successfully traced and placed 127 of the 130 identified contacts under quarantine, representing 97.7 per cent of the total.

Efforts to trace the remaining three contacts he stated were ongoing as authorities stepped up surveillance and containment measures to prevent further spread of the virus. “The contact-tracing progress exceeds the 85 per cent benchmark cited in the Ministry’s update.”

He stated that the government has also distributed personal protective equipment, infection prevention and control supplies, and public health screening equipment to all 28 high-risk counties and points of entry.

Enhanced Screening at Airports

Kenya has intensified screening at international airports, with travellers arriving from 10 high-risk countries required to complete a digital surveillance form before boarding and present a QR code upon arrival.

The Ministry said enhanced screening at Kenya’s international airports had cumulatively covered 685,027 people since the outbreak began in May 2026.

Despite the confirmed cases, the government said Kenya remains open for business, with no restrictions imposed on travel, trade or public gatherings.

Health authorities continue to urge the public to observe preventive measures and promptly report suspected symptoms.

Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or other body fluids of an infected person who is sick or has died from the disease. It is not transmitted through the air.

Symptoms that require urgent medical attention include fever, unusual tiredness, muscle or joint pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and unexplained bleeding.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms has been advised to report to the nearest health facility or contact the Ministry of Health through its toll-free number, 719.