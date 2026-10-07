Health ministry quarantines 10 as Ebola contact tracing expands

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 -Health authorities have placed 10 people in quarantine as the country intensifies efforts to contain an imported case of Ebola and prevent local transmission.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said health officials had so far identified 57 people who came into contact with the confirmed patient, with surveillance now underway to detect any signs of infection.

The contacts are being followed up by health workers as part of an expanded response aimed at identifying suspected cases early and ensuring that anyone who develops symptoms receives prompt medical attention.

The 10 people in quarantine are being closely monitored while authorities continue assessing the risk posed by the imported case.

The development follows confirmation by the Ministry of Health that Kenya had recorded an imported case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease, triggering heightened surveillance across health facilities and other potential points of exposure.

Health officials have stepped up preparedness measures as they work to establish the movement and contacts of the infected person and determine whether anyone else may have been exposed.

Contact tracing remains a key component of the response, with identified individuals expected to undergo monitoring during the virus’s incubation period.

Ebola is a severe viral disease that can cause serious illness and death. It is primarily transmitted through direct contact with the blood or other bodily fluids of an infected person, as well as the body fluids of someone who has died from the disease.

Authorities are also working with health facilities and other agencies to strengthen infection prevention, surveillance and case-management measures.

The Ministry of Health has urged Kenyans to remain alert and promptly seek medical attention if they develop symptoms associated with the disease, particularly if they have a history of exposure to a suspected or confirmed case.

Officials have also cautioned the public against relying on unverified reports, urging Kenyans to obtain information on the situation from official government health channels as the contact-tracing exercise continues.

The number of contacts under surveillance is expected to change as health teams gather more information and establish additional links to the confirmed case.