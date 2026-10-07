PS Muthoni: Kenya managing imported Ebola case, no outbreak yet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 — Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has reassured Kenyans that the country has not experienced an Ebola outbreak following confirmation of its first imported case, saying health authorities are focused on tracing and managing contacts to prevent further transmission.

Muthoni said the confirmed case should not be interpreted as an outbreak, with the government instead concentrating on identifying and monitoring people who may have been exposed to the patient.

“We do not have any outbreak of Ebola in this country. What we are having is an important case which now we have to manage the contacts,” Muthoni said on Wednesday.

She said contact tracing remained critical to ensuring there is no spread and no further risk to the public.

The Ministry of Health has so far identified fifty-seven contacts linked to the confirmed case, with ten people already placed in quarantine facilities in Nairobi.

The ten contacts are being monitored at the National Police Service Hospital as health officials continue efforts to locate the remaining forty-seven.

Muthoni said ministry officials were in the field following up on people identified as having come into contact with the patient or their relatives.

The patient, who travelled from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), died on October 6, prompting intensified surveillance and contact-tracing efforts.

Nationwide response activated

Muthoni said all health officers across the country had been activated to ensure suspected cases are identified and responded to promptly.

The Ministry is also working with county governments and faith-based health facilities to prepare for a possible increase in suspected cases.

Health Director-General Dr Patrick Amoth said the country had adequate quarantine capacity, with authorities prepared to establish additional or makeshift facilities if the need arises.

Surveillance has also been heightened at 15 points of entry, while treatment centres are being activated in counties bordering neighbouring countries.

The government has separately designated five facilities to isolate and manage suspected and confirmed Ebola cases.

Nairobi Hospital has the largest designated capacity, with a 133-bed isolation unit, including 45 high-dependency and intensive-care beds.

Other designated facilities are Kenyatta National Hospital, with eight beds including five intensive-care beds; Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, with 50 beds; National Police Service Hospital, with 49 beds; and Port Reitz Hospital, with four beds.

The Ministry said the available capacity can be expanded if necessary.

Screening intensified

Traveller screening has been intensified at points of entry, particularly for passengers arriving from countries linked to the current regional Ebola response.

Temporary isolation centres have been identified at Malaba and Kocholia, while the Alupe facility is undergoing renovation.

Travellers have been urged to complete health declaration forms truthfully and provide accurate information to facilitate surveillance and contact tracing.

The Ministry has also advised people experiencing symptoms or concerned about possible exposure to seek medical attention promptly at a recognised health facility.

Members of the public can call the toll-free 719 health information line for guidance and are encouraged to rely on official Ministry of Health platforms for updates.

Stakeholders in the response have also agreed to hold periodic meetings to assess progress and address emerging gaps, with health authorities stressing the importance of clear communication in keeping the public informed.

The immediate priority remains tracing and monitoring all contacts linked to the imported case and ensuring that the virus does not establish community transmission in Kenya.