Health Ministry Turns to Churches to Fight Ebola

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 10 – The Ministry of Health has called on churches to become frontline partners in Kenya’s Ebola response, urging clergy to use their pulpits and community networks to educate the public on the disease and encourage people exposed to suspected cases to seek help early.

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said religious institutions could help spread accurate information, promote preventive measures and ensure that people suspected of infection receive medical attention without fear of rejection or discrimination.

In guidance issued to church congregations, Muthoni urged religious leaders to incorporate Ebola awareness into sermons, church announcements, fellowship meetings and community outreach programmes.

She said the institutions had a role to play in protecting families, particularly by encouraging prompt reporting of possible exposure and supporting those affected by the outbreak.

“Churches have an important role in protecting families and communities by promoting preventive practices, encouraging early reporting and supporting those affected,” Muthoni said.

The appeal comes as health authorities step up preparedness and surveillance following confirmation of an imported case of Bundibugyo virus disease in Kenya.

The ministry warned that people who have been in contact with suspected or confirmed patients must notify health authorities immediately, even if they feel well.

Those identified as contacts should follow instructions from public health officials, including guidance on movement restrictions, quarantine and symptom monitoring where applicable.

Contacts are advised to monitor their health daily for 21 days after their last possible exposure. The ministry clarified that not everyone who comes into contact with a suspected patient necessarily requires isolation.

The ministry cautioned Kenyans against dismissing early signs of the disease, which can take between two and 21 days to appear after infection.

Symptoms include sudden fever, severe headache, muscle pain, weakness, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea and skin rash. Unexplained bleeding may occur in severe cases.

Muthoni urged anyone experiencing symptoms, particularly after possible exposure, to seek medical advice immediately rather than wait for the illness to worsen.

“Do not wait for bleeding before seeking medical advice,” she said.

People who suspect they may have contracted the virus have been directed to call the Ministry of Health’s toll-free hotline, 719, for guidance on referral and safe transport to an appropriate health facility.

They should minimise unnecessary contact with other people while awaiting medical assistance.

The ministry said early identification and appropriate treatment, including supportive care, could improve the chances of survival.

Physical contact

The ministry has advised households to immediately alert health authorities if a family member develops symptoms associated with Ebola.

Relatives should avoid direct physical contact with suspected patients and exposure to their bodily fluids. They should also refrain from sharing personal belongings that may be contaminated.

The warning covers blood, saliva, sweat, vomit, urine, faeces, breast milk, semen and other bodily fluids.

Kenyans have also been urged to avoid kissing or hugging anyone suspected of infection and to maintain proper hand hygiene by washing regularly with soap and clean running water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser containing at least 70 per cent alcohol.

The ministry cautioned against sharing clothing, bedding, utensils, razor blades, needles and other items that may have come into contact with an infected person.

Healthcare workers, caregivers and family members face increased exposure risks when they come into direct contact with infected people without appropriate protection.

Muthoni said untrained relatives should not attempt to care for suspected patients without professional guidance, while healthcare workers must observe infection-prevention procedures and use recommended personal protective equipment.

“Family members and untrained individuals should not attempt to provide direct care without guidance from qualified health professionals,” she said.

Burial practice

The ministry has also cautioned Kenyans against handling sick or dead wild animals, including bats, monkeys, antelopes and porcupines.

The public has been advised not to handle or consume bushmeat from animals suspected of being infected.

Families have further been warned against touching, washing or handling the bodies of people suspected of dying from Ebola, as the remains can remain highly infectious.

Instead, they should notify health authorities immediately to allow trained teams to organise safe and dignified burials in accordance with public health guidelines.

The ministry also highlighted precautions for Ebola survivors, noting that the virus can persist in semen after recovery. Male survivors should follow medical advice on sexual activity, including abstinence or condom use until appropriate testing confirms that the virus is no longer present.

Beyond the medical precautions, Muthoni urged communities to avoid isolating, blaming or discriminating against people suspected or confirmed to have Ebola, survivors and their families.

She called on Kenyans to support affected households while observing recommended safety measures.

The ministry also warned against circulating rumours and unverified claims about the outbreak, urging the public to obtain information through official government communication channels.

It said it was working with county governments, healthcare workers and partners to strengthen surveillance, contact tracing and emergency preparedness across the country.