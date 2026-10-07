CS Duale announces Ebola hotline as Kenya intensifies contact tracing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has announced dedicated hotlines for Kenyans seeking information on Ebola or reporting suspected cases as the government steps up contact tracing following the country’s first confirmed case.

Duale said the hotlines would provide Kenyans at home and abroad with direct access to healthcare workers as the government moves to contain the virus.

Speaking on NTV’s Fixing the Nation on Wednesday, Duale said members of the public can call or send messages to 0700 719 719 to seek information and guidance on Ebola.

“Outside our social sites, platforms and websites where you get information, we have a dedicated number 0700719719 where you can even chat and get answers from a healthcare worker whether you are in Kenya or outside Kenya,” he said.

Kenyans can also call the toll-free 719 number for Ebola-related information.

Duale said the government was prioritising access to accurate information to ensure suspected cases are identified, reported and managed promptly.

“So whether you are a Kenyan in DRC or Kenyan in Nairobi or any part, even now if you call you get a healthcare worker,” he said.

The CS said the government would facilitate the transfer to Kenya of any Kenyan in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) who is confirmed to have contracted Ebola.

He added that the government would meet treatment costs for Kenyans who test positive for the virus but do not have health insurance coverage.

“So we are telling Kenyans, please make use of that hotline,” Duale said.

The announcement comes as health authorities intensify contact tracing following confirmation of Kenya’s first Ebola case.

The patient travelled from the DRC through Uganda and arrived in Kenya on October 3 before dying on Monday night. He was buried on Tuesday.

Duale said the deceased had tested positive for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola virus.

Health authorities have identified 27 people who came into contact with the deceased, including family members.

Officials are also tracing 23 passengers and four crew members who travelled on the same flight from Uganda to Kenya.

The government has activated contact tracing and quarantine measures to prevent further transmission.

Duale has urged Kenyans to remain calm while cooperating with health authorities.

“I wish to assure the public not to panic as all systems are in place to mitigate the spread of the disease,” he said.

The government has also urged members of the public to report suspected cases through the official channels and seek verified information from health authorities rather than rely on unverified reports circulating online.

The Bundibugyo ebolavirus outbreak has so far been associated with 4,148 deaths, according to the latest data cited from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.