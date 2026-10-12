CS Duale Declares Ebola Bundibugyo a Formidable Epidemic Disease

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 – The Ministry of Health has formally declared the Ebola (Bundibugyo Virus) disease a formidable epidemic disease, paving the way for the implementation of public health measures to strengthen surveillance, screening and management of suspected cases.

The declaration by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale was published in a Special Issue of the Kenya Gazette Supplement No. 240, Legislative Supplement No. 132, dated October 12, 2026.

“Legal Notice No. 203, issued by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale under the Public Health Act (Cap. 242), declares the Ebola (Bundibugyo Virus) disease a formidable epidemic disease through the Public Health (Declaration of Formidable Epidemic Disease) Order, 2026,” the notice stated.

The designation provides a legal framework for measures to prevent and control the spread of the disease, including interventions at designated points of entry.

The Gazette also contains Legal Notice No. 204, which introduces the Public Health (Ebola Disease) Rules, 2026, outlining specific procedures for managing the public health threat.

The rules are organised into different parts, beginning with Part I, which contains preliminary provisions covering citation, interpretation, objects, application and the designation of a technical lead institution.

Part II sets out public health measures at points of entry, with Rules 6 and 7 addressing entry controls and screening, as well as medical assessment, isolation and referral.

The provisions establish a regulatory framework for identifying travellers who may require further medical evaluation and determining the appropriate steps for assessment and referral.

The new legal instruments come amid heightened public health vigilance over Ebola, with the government seeking to strengthen preparedness and response measures against the disease.

The declaration and accompanying rules provide the legal basis for implementing measures under the Public Health Act, with further provisions in the rules detailing the applicable controls and procedures.