Tourism Ministry, Centum Foundation Partner to Raise $1mn for Mount Kenya Tourism

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has partnered with the Centum Foundation to mobilise US$1 million (approximately KSh129 million) to improve tourism infrastructure, strengthen conservation and enhance safety at Mount Kenya.

The partnership, formalised by Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano and the Centum Foundation, will support the five-year Friends of Mount Kenya Initiative in collaboration with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB).

The initiative seeks to position Mount Kenya as a leading global adventure tourism destination by improving visitor experiences, expanding mountain rescue capabilities and creating economic opportunities for communities living around the mountain.

The partnership follows engagements with the Magical Kenya rebranding taskforce, led by MaryAnn Musangi, which explored ways to strengthen Kenya’s international tourism profile and unlock Mount Kenya’s potential in the growing adventure tourism market.

Under the arrangement, the Centum Foundation will coordinate fundraising, programme implementation, governance and impact reporting, working with corporate organisations, development partners, conservation institutions and local communities.

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife will provide policy leadership, while KWS will identify and implement priority interventions within its conservation and park management mandate. KTB, through Magical Kenya, will support destination marketing and international promotion.

Mount Kenya, Africa’s second-highest mountain and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is an important national resource that supports tourism, agriculture, energy generation, water security and livelihoods.

Its water catchment serves more than seven million people, underscoring the importance of protecting the mountain’s ecosystem while promoting sustainable economic activities.

The initiative projects significant economic benefits if annual visitor numbers rise to 100,000.

Illustrative scenarios developed for the programme estimate that the increased visitation could generate between KSh4.4 billion and KSh6.6 billion in annual tourism expenditure.

The projections also indicate the potential to support between 5,300 and 7,800 direct and indirect jobs, generate KSh660 million to KSh1.05 billion in government revenue, and create KSh890 million to KSh1.55 billion in revenue for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The partners, however, caution that the figures represent potential long-term outcomes dependent on investment, market growth and further validation, rather than guaranteed returns.

Initial interventions will focus on improving mountain connectivity, trail marking, sanitation, emergency response and visitor information services.

The programme will also support the development of mountain guides and porters before progressing to larger infrastructure investments.

An annual Friends of Mount Kenya Summit is planned to mobilise funding, showcase progress and bring together stakeholders interested in developing Kenya’s mountain tourism sector

The initiative will also leverage the planned 2027 Mount Everest expedition by Kenyan mountaineer Martin Mumo to raise international awareness of Mount Kenya and attract strategic partnerships and investment.

Mumo, who serves as the programme ambassador, successfully summited Ama Dablam in Nepal in November 2025, a technically demanding high-altitude peak.

His planned Everest expedition forms part of a broader ambition to climb all 14 mountains worldwide that exceed 8,000 metres in elevation.

The expedition is expected to provide an international platform to showcase Kenya’s mountaineering potential and promote the country as a destination for adventure tourism.

The Centum Foundation delegation supporting the partnership includes Fred Murimi, Managing Partner at Centum Capital Partners and trustee of the foundation; Mumo, who is also Head of Tax at Centum Investment Company Plc; Martin Gitonga, Head of Risk, Compliance and ESG at Centum Investment Company Plc; and Mary Mwangi of the company’s Brand and Communications team.

Through the partnership, the Ministry and its collaborators aim to develop Mount Kenya into a globally competitive mountain tourism destination while strengthening conservation, creating jobs, expanding local enterprise opportunities and increasing tourism earnings.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to unlock the economic potential of Kenya’s natural attractions while ensuring that surrounding communities benefit from sustainable tourism development.