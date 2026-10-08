CS Miano assures tourists Kenya is safe, says Ebola case is isolated

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has assured visitors and the international travel community that Kenya remains safe, following the confirmation of an imported Ebola case in the country.

Miano said the government was working closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure all precautionary measures were in place and described the case as an isolated incident.

“We are working in close coordination with the Ministry of Health to ensure that all precautionary measures are in place and that Kenya remains safe for visitors,” Miano said.

She added that the government would maintain heightened vigilance to prevent further transmission of the virus.

“No effort, and no level of vigilance, will be spared in ensuring that Kenya remains a safe and welcoming destination for every visitor who chooses to come here,” she said.

Miano spoke on Wednesday during the official opening of the 16th edition of the Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

The three-day expo, running from October 6 to 8, has attracted about 10,000 delegates from more than 40 countries, alongside over 400 exhibitors and 250 international buyers.

The 2026 expo is being held under the theme “Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence: Shaping the Future of Tourism.”

Miano said the government was coordinating with health authorities to ensure visitor safety protocols remained robust amid the Ebola alert.

She said the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre at Kenyatta University would also serve as an institutional resource for anticipating, managing and communicating risks affecting the tourism sector.

The CS said Kenya’s tourism sector had recorded four consecutive years of growth, with international arrivals reaching 2.7 million and tourism earnings standing at approximately Sh500 billion.

She said sustaining the growth would require investment in digital infrastructure alongside physical tourism infrastructure.

“Artificial intelligence and data analytics can help us identify emerging markets, personalise our marketing, anticipate demand, improve service delivery, and manage our protected areas more intelligently,” Miano said.

She called for digital transformation to benefit smaller tourism operators and community conservancies, rather than concentrating opportunities among large international companies.

Principal Secretary for Tourism Julius Bitok described MKTE as a platform for growth, partnerships and the advancement of African tourism.

Uganda’s State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Susan Nakawuki said Kenya and Uganda should work together to grow tourism across East Africa instead of competing against each other.

“Kenya and Uganda are not competitors. We are allies in a shared mission to make East Africa and Africa the world’s most compelling tourism region,” Nakawuki said.

She called for improved intra-African connectivity, citing non-tariff barriers and limited air links between African countries as key obstacles to expanding regional tourism.

The expo features business-to-business sessions, interactive forums and destination showcases aimed at connecting Kenya’s tourism industry with international buyers and investors.