Ruto Launches Sh1bn Kitale Hospital Upgrade, Blames Natembeya for Delays

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16– President William Ruto has launched a KSh1 billion upgrade of Trans Nzoia County Level 5 Hospital in Kitale, accusing Governor George Natembeya of opposing the project and delaying improvements to the facility.

Speaking in Kitale town on Friday during his development tour of West Pokot and Trans Nzoia counties, Ruto criticised the governor over the hospital’s condition, saying resistance to cooperation between the national and county governments had hindered the expansion of healthcare infrastructure.

The President said it was unfortunate for leaders to put political differences ahead of essential public services, arguing that the hospital upgrade would improve access to specialised medical care for residents.

He claimed the facility had deteriorated to the extent that residents had nicknamed it “Shakahola” because of fears associated with patients seeking treatment there.

The reference evokes the Shakahola tragedy in Kilifi County, where dozens of people died in a starvation-linked religious cult led by self-proclaimed pastor Paul Mackenzie.

Ruto said the hospital project was part of the government’s broader efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery and ensure Kenyans could access quality services closer to home.

“It is wrong that when the Government is working with counties to improve the provision of healthcare, the leadership of Trans Nzoia is instead buying coffins for the dead. This is a shame,” he said.

The KSh1 billion project will transform the existing facility into a modern 300-bed hospital equipped to handle a wider range of specialised medical services.

According to the project details announced during the launch, the upgraded hospital will have 32 intensive care unit (ICU) and high-dependency unit beds, four operating theatres, emergency and outpatient departments, radiology and laboratory facilities, maternity and newborn wings, and surgical wards.

Construction is expected to be completed within eight months.

The expansion is intended to increase the county’s capacity to handle complex medical cases while easing pressure on neighbouring hospitals that receive patients requiring specialised treatment.

Ruto said funding was available for the development of local health infrastructure but accused the county leadership of frustrating national government initiatives.

The governor’s position on the project was not outlined in the remarks provided during the launch.

The President also used the Kitale rally to challenge his political opponents to present concrete policy proposals ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying voters should assess leaders based on their development plans and accountability.

He dismissed what he described as an opposition alliance focused on political slogans rather than offering an alternative governing programme.

Ruto said Kenyans had the final say on who should lead the country and cautioned politicians against relying on tribal mobilisation to gain support.

“Kenya has no market for anger, hatred and tribalism,” he said, adding that leaders should explain their plans and demonstrate responsibility for their actions.

The President challenged his critics to move beyond calls for a one-term presidency and slogans such as “Kasongo” and “must go”, insisting that political campaigns should be anchored in policies addressing the needs of citizens.

“You cannot escape accountability and responsibility. You must tell Kenyans the plans and the agenda you have for them, not just mere rhetoric,” he said.

Ruto’s remarks come as political alignments and succession discussions gather momentum ahead of the 2027 polls.

The President announced that KSh18 billion had been allocated for development projects in Trans Nzoia, including the construction of 4,000 affordable housing units, 15 modern markets and student hostels with a combined capacity of 4,000 learners.

He also said KSh1 billion would be invested in connecting 10,000 households to electricity under the county’s last-mile connectivity programme.

During the tour, Ruto inspected the Maili Tatu Affordable Housing Project in Saboti Constituency, flagged off the last-mile electricity connectivity project and launched construction of the Kambi Miwa-Saboti-Gituambwa road.

He also commissioned the Kitale Kenya Medical Training College and laid the foundation stone for student hostels at Kitale National Polytechnic.

The President further laid the foundation stone for the Kitale Medium Prison Affordable Housing Project.

The initiatives form part of the government’s development programme targeting housing, infrastructure, energy access and education facilities.

Earlier in West Pokot County, the President commissioned the Kapenguria-Makutano town sewerage project, launched last-mile electricity connectivity works and inspected the Makutano Modern Market.

He also laid the foundation stone for student hostels in Kapenguria.

Ruto assured residents that water from the Muruny project would reach their homes by Christmas, saying the government was completing pipeline works.

“Before you go for Christmas, you will have drunk water from Muruny,” he told residents.

The sewerage, water and electricity projects are expected to improve access to essential services and support urban development in the county.

The President was accompanied by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and several senior government officials.

Those present included Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Mulongo, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin, among other leaders.

Wetang’ula urged Kenyans to elect leaders based on their development record and plans for the country’s future.

Mudavadi, meanwhile, praised Ruto’s growing influence in regional and international affairs, saying his leadership had given Kenya a stronger voice on the continent.

The tour combined the launch of infrastructure projects with political messaging as the President defended his administration’s development agenda and called on his opponents to present alternative policy proposals ahead of the next General Election.