NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Detectives have arrested four suspects in connection with a brutal machete attack on Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya’s communications officer and blogger Amos Masika Boaz, popularly known as Hammer Hammer, whose vehicle was torched during a night-time ambush at his home.

The four were arrested in Kiminini Town following a coordinated manhunt by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Operations Support Unit and officers drawn from Trans Nzoia East, Trans Nzoia West and Kiminini.

The attack occurred on the night of November 16, 2026, at Orombe Farm in Trans Nzoia East Sub-County, shortly after Masika arrived at his compound.

According to the DCI, two masked assailants armed with machetes confronted the blogger, dragged him out of his silver Honda, registration number KDD 938D, before dousing the vehicle with petrol and setting it ablaze.

The attackers subsequently turned on him, inflicting multiple machete wounds to his head, hands and legs, leaving him seriously injured.

Masika was rushed to Reale Hospital in Kitale for emergency treatment before being referred to Eldoret for specialised medical care.

The suspects have been identified as Kennedy Nyongesa Ochieng, who detectives believe was the gang leader, Dan Wakoli Chilungu, Brian Odhiambo Odongo and Hassan Wekesa.

They remain in police custody undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court as investigations continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and whether other individuals were involved.

The incident has sparked condemnation from Governor Natembeya, who described the assault as a calculated attempt to intimidate him and his supporters.

Speaking after the incident, Natembeya alleged that the attack was part of a broader pattern of harassment targeting his allies and county officials because of his political position.

He accused the government of orchestrating attacks against people associated with him, claims that have not been independently established.

The governor warned that violence would not force him to abandon his political stand, insisting that those behind the assault must be held accountable.

Masika’s family has also demanded answers, with his brother, Sam Masika, saying they had reported the incident to police and wanted a thorough investigation to establish who was responsible and why his brother was targeted.

The family called for those behind the attack to be brought to justice.

The arrests come amid heightened political tensions in Trans Nzoia, where Natembeya has increasingly positioned himself as a vocal critic of the national government.

However, detectives have not officially established whether the attack was politically motivated or stemmed from personal grievances.

In a statement, the DCI condemned the assault, warning that violence, intimidation and destruction of property should not be used to settle political or personal differences.

The agency said investigators were pursuing all possible leads to identify everyone involved and ensure they face the law.