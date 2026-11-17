NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – A Kenya Revenue Authority clerk has been accused of using a forged Maseno University degree certificate to fraudulently obtain more than Ksh8.5 million in public funds over an eight-year period.

The suspect was arraigned in court on Tuesday over allegations that she forged a Bachelor of Arts in Counselling Psychology certificate, purporting it to have been legitimately awarded by Maseno University.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) accused her of fraudulently acquiring public property valued at Ksh8,522,209 between October 16, 2016 and February 5, 2024.

According to the prosecution, Odongo joined KRA on October 10, 2016, as a clerk in the Domestic Taxes Department at the Nairobi Station.

She faces four charges, including forgery, fraudulent acquisition of public property, making a document without authority and uttering a false document.

The official denied all the charges and was granted a cash bail of Ksh1 million.