NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – Kenya is positioning its geothermal resources as a driver of industrial investment, with a proposed Sh103.2 billion fertilizer manufacturing plant in Olkaria highlighting efforts to move clean energy beyond electricity generation.

China’s Kaishan Group is developing the approximately USD800 million (Sh103.2 billion) green fertilizer plant at KenGen’s Olkaria Green Energy Park, where it is expected to use 165 megawatts of geothermal power and create more than 2,000 jobs.

The investment points to an emerging opportunity for Kenya to leverage its geothermal capacity to attract energy-intensive industries, potentially reducing manufacturers’ exposure to fossil fuel-based energy while creating additional demand for locally generated electricity.

The project will feature among the industrial investment opportunities discussed at the third Sustainable Energy Conference (SEC) 2026, which Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) will host in Naivasha from November 24 to 27.

The development comes as KenGen targets an additional 5,540 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2034, with the company seeking to expand the role of geothermal energy in supporting industrial production.

KenGen Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Peter Njenga said partnerships between energy companies, financiers and technology providers would be critical in unlocking investment in the sector.

“We are at a very crucial juncture in the energy sector where we are expanding to cleaner energy against growing demand. These partnerships bring together complementary expertise, capital and technology that are essential to accelerating geothermal development and strengthening Africa’s energy future,” said Njenga.

“Through this collaboration, we are creating a platform for industry players to share knowledge, explore investment opportunities and translate the continent’s vast clean energy potential into tangible economic and development outcomes.”

KenGen says the Olkaria Green Energy Park has attracted five investors across sectors including fertilizer manufacturing, steel fabrication and fish feed production, reflecting efforts to establish an industrial ecosystem around geothermal resources.

In the immediate term, the electricity generator is targeting approximately 250 megawatts of additional capacity by 2027, including a 100-megawatt battery energy storage system.

The developments will be discussed at the Naivasha conference, which is expected to attract 1,500 delegates from more than 80 countries, including 200 investors and 40 financiers.

Thirteen organisations have partnered with KenGen for the event, including KCB Group, Stanbic Bank, Equity Bank, Co-operative Bank, NCBA Group, Sun King, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority and the Geothermal Development Company.

The conference will focus on investment mobilisation, project financing and opportunities across Africa’s renewable energy value chain.