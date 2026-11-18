NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Kamau Thugge has backed proposed amendments to the Public Finance Management Act seeking to centralise county government deposits at the Central Bank.

Appearing before the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Budget, chaired by Ali Roba, Thugge supported proposals requiring county governments to obtain prior written approval from the National Treasury before opening or closing bank accounts.

The amendments also seek to consolidate county funds into a Treasury Single Account (TSA) at the CBK.

Thugge said the proposals would improve government oversight of public funds, reduce the proliferation of commercial bank accounts and lower borrowing costs by allowing the National Treasury to access idle public resources.

“We fully support this proposed amendment,” Thugge told senators, arguing that keeping county deposits at the Central Bank would eliminate unnecessary interest payments where government resources are already available.

He further proposed limiting counties to a single commercial bank imprest account, with their main operational and project accounts maintained at the CBK.