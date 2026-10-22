“AI Powers Africa” earns two PRNEWS Platinum Awards after reaching audiences across more than 17 African countries

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 22 — Global Advisors Communications (GA) has won Platinum Elite – Best Campaign of the Year and Campaign of the Year: Technology at the 2026 PRNEWS Platinum Awards for “AI Powers Africa,” its campaign highlighting the UAE’s US$1 billion “AI for Development” initiative for Africa.

The initiative aims to support African countries in harnessing artificial intelligence for development, creating opportunities across education, agriculture and infrastructure while strengthening the capabilities needed to participate in the global AI economy.

With a focus on practical applications and local capacity, the initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to helping African countries use technology to address development challenges and create opportunities for their communities.

Delivered by UAE-based Global Advisors Communications, “AI Powers Africa” brought the initiative’s story to audiences across more than 17 African countries in under 90 days. Through engagement with media across the continent, the campaign raised awareness of the initiative and its potential to support Africa’s technological future.

The two awards were presented at the PRNEWS Platinum Awards ceremony in New York on 6 October 2026.

Shady Gohary, CEO and Founding Partner of Global Advisors Communications, said: “We thank the UAE for the vision behind this initiative and its commitment to advancing development through technology. We are proud to support that vision by bringing its story to audiences across Africa—where investment in skills and innovation can empower communities to shape their own future.”

The recognition highlights the role of strategic communications in connecting major development initiatives with the audiences they are intended to benefit, bringing greater attention to the opportunities AI can create across Africa.