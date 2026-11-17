NAIROBI,Kenya,Nov 17 – Three investment funds managed under Standard Chartered’s Signature CIO range have received five-star ratings from investment research firm Morningstar, based on their historical risk-adjusted performance against comparable funds.

The Signature CIO Income Fund, Signature CIO Balanced Fund and Signature CIO Growth Fund received the ratings for their Z share classes as at September 8, 2026.

Morningstar’s ratings assess funds based on historical returns adjusted for risk and compared with other funds in similar categories.

The five-star rating is the highest in its rating system, although it does not guarantee future investment performance.

The three funds have different investment objectives.

The Income Fund targets regular income, the Balanced Fund combines income and capital growth objectives, while the Growth Fund focuses on long-term capital appreciation through greater exposure to growth investments.

Standard Chartered Kenya’s assets under management stood at Sh343 billion as at June 30, 2026, according to the bank.

Ouma Orero, Head of Wealth Solutions for Kenya and East Africa, said the ratings came as more Kenyan investors considered investments beyond local financial markets.

“As Kenyan investors become increasingly global in their outlook, they are looking for investment solutions that combine diversification, professional management and transparency,”said Orero.

“Receiving a 5-Star Morningstar Rating across three Signature CIO Funds provides independent recognition of the strength of these portfolios and gives clients added confidence when building long-term wealth.”

The funds invest across international equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes.

Their portfolios draw on investment guidance from Standard Chartered’s Chief Investment Office, alongside discretionary portfolio management and external fund selection.

The bank says the approach allows investors to access diversified international portfolios through a single investment.

However, the ratings apply specifically to the Z share classes and do not necessarily extend to other share classes within the funds.

Morningstar’s assessment is also based on historical performance rather than a forecast of future returns.