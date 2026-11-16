Police Recover Sh123,830 in Cash in Makueni Drug Raid

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 16 – Police have arrested a suspect in Makueni County after recovering suspected narcotics and 123,830 shillings in cash believed to be proceeds of crime.

The arrest followed a multi-agency raid on a shop and residential house at Masonga Market in Kinyambu Location.

Officers recovered 596 grammes of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of 17,880 shillings, alongside rolling materials and a motorcycle.

The seizure was part of coordinated National Police Service operations targeting drug trafficking and illicit alcohol across Makueni, Kisii, Mombasa and Machakos counties.

Meanwhile, two suspects were arrested in Mombasa with 25 sachets of suspected cannabis, while two others were apprehended in Machakos with 100 litres of illicit brew and suspected counterfeit liquor.

The suspect remains in custody pending processing and arraignment.