NAIROBI, Kenya,Nov 19 – Stanbic Bank Kenya’s profit after tax increased by 10 per cent to Sh10.32 billion in the nine months to September 2026, supported by growth in interest income and a reduction in loan loss provisions.

The lender’s unaudited financial results show that net profit rose from Sh9.38 billion recorded in the corresponding period last year, reflecting improved earnings despite a decline in non-interest income.

Profit before tax increased by 12.5 per cent to Sh14.51 billion from Sh12.90 billion a year earlier, while total operating income grew by seven per cent to Sh30.32 billion.

The growth in earnings was largely supported by net interest income, which rose by 12.1 per cent to Sh22.99 billion from Sh20.51 billion, reflecting higher income from loans, advances and investments in government securities.

However, non-interest income declined by 6.2 per cent to Sh7.33 billion from Sh7.82 billion, partly moderating the growth in overall operating income.

The bank’s operating expenses increased marginally by 2.5 per cent to Sh15.81 billion, compared with Sh15.43 billion in the same period last year.

Loan loss provisions, which reflect the amount set aside to cover potential defaults by borrowers, declined by 32.8 per cent to Sh1.68 billion from Sh2.50 billion, providing further support to profitability.

The reduction in provisions points to lower impairment charges during the period, although it does not necessarily mean that all credit risks facing the lender have been eliminated.

On asset quality, gross non-performing loans stood at Sh20.56 billion, down from Sh22.76 billion in September 2025, indicating an improvement in the bank’s reported stock of troubled loans.

The bank’s liquidity ratio stood at 50.9 per cent, more than double the statutory minimum of 20 per cent, while its total capital ratio was 16.5 per cent against the regulatory requirement of 14.5 per cent.

The results point to stronger earnings from the bank’s core interest-generating business, although the decline in non-interest income remains an area to watch as the lender seeks to sustain revenue growth.

The financial statements were approved by the board on November 18, 2026.