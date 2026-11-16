Police Recover Sh123,830 in Cash in Makueni Drug Raid

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 16 – The National Police Service has arrested several suspects and seized narcotics, illicit brew and suspected counterfeit alcohol in coordinated operations across four counties.

The intelligence-led operations were conducted in Makueni, Kisii, Mombasa and Machakos counties as part of efforts to dismantle drug trafficking and illicit alcohol networks.

In Makueni, officers arrested one suspect at Masonga Market and recovered 596 grammes of suspected cannabis, alongside 123,830 shillings in cash believed to be proceeds of crime.

In Kisii, detectives recovered two kilogrammes and 162 rolls of suspected cannabis at a house in Keumbu Market.

Meanwhile, two suspects were arrested in Mombasa with 25 sachets of suspected cannabis, while two others were apprehended in Machakos with 100 litres of illicit brew and suspected counterfeit liquor.

All suspects are being held pending arraignment in court.