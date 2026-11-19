LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 19 – England have been punished by Uefa following anti-Catholic chanting from the away fans during their Nations League victory in Spain.

European football’s governing body have fined the Football Association Sh 2.1mn (£12,572) and imposed a suspended one-match ban for England away supporters.

BBC Sport understands the charge of ‘racist and/or discriminatory behaviour’ relates to chants that were deemed anti-Catholic and anti-Irish.

A further offence within the next two years would mean a ban on away fans is enforced.

There had been concerns of the prospect of racist chanting from Spain fans before the game in Madrid with England boss Thomas Tuchel stating he would remind his players of Uefa’s anti-racism protocol before the fixture.

Tuchel stressed he didn’t expect any incidents, but the visit was England’s first to the Spanish capital since a notorious 2004 encounter at the Bernabeu was overshadowed by racist chanting directed at their players.

That led to a firm response from Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente, who said: “What I’d tell you, and you can tell Thomas, is that in Spain, there’s no racism.

“Just like that, crystal clear. Just like in England, there’s no racism in Spain. We aren’t racist, any of us.”

England won the match 3-2 to end Spain’s 43-match unbeaten run and top League A Group 3.