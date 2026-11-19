LAGOS, Nigeria, Nov 19 – Kenya’s Samuel Njoroge remains firmly in contention for the Alpha Bravo Golf Classic title after carding a one-under-par 71 in Thursday’s second round to move to three-under-par overall, three shots behind leader Ghana’s Vincent Torgah heading into Friday’s final round at Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate.

Njoroge, who is mounting a strong challenge in the ninth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour (SDT), will be looking to close the gap on Torgah, who strengthened his grip on the tournament with a bogey-free three-under-par 69 to move to six-under-par.

The Kenyan’s second-round card featured birdies on the seventh, eighth and 13th holes, against bogeys on the fourth and 16th. With one round remaining, Njoroge will be aiming for a strong finish as he pursues the title.

“I’m pleased to remain in contention going into the final round. It was a solid round, although there were a few opportunities I would have liked to convert. I’m looking forward to tomorrow and will focus on playing consistently, taking my chances when they come and giving myself an opportunity to challenge for the title,” Njoroge said.

Ghana’s Vincent Torgah in action during the second round of the Alpha Bravo Classic Golf tournament in Lagos

Torgah, who shared the opening-round lead with Nigeria’s Bulus Izang, delivered a composed performance, picking up birdies on the eighth, 12th and 17th holes without dropping a shot. His round gave him a two-shot advantage over the chasing pack as he targets another SDT title.

“I’m pleased with how I managed my game today. Making three birdies without dropping a shot is always encouraging, especially at this stage of the tournament. I have put myself in a good position, but I know I will need to stay focused and play my best golf in the final round to secure the title,” Torgah said.

Nigeria’s Godwin Okoko also strengthened his title credentials with an impressive four-under-par 68, taking his tournament total to four-under-par and moving within two shots of the lead.

Okoko produced six birdies on the sixth, eighth, 10th, 11th, 13th and 15th holes. Despite dropping shots on the fifth and 14th, his strong scoring performance kept him firmly in contention heading into the final round.

Godwin Okoko in action during the second round of the Alpha Bravo Classic Golf tournament in Lagos

“I’m happy with the way I played today. I was able to create several scoring opportunities and convert most of them, which helped me recover from the two bogeys. Being within reach of the lead gives me a lot to play for tomorrow, and I’ll be looking to stay aggressive while remaining patient and focused,” Okoko said.

Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo sits fourth on two-under-par after returning a second-round 70, keeping himself within striking distance of the leaders.

The top 30 players and ties following the second round have qualified for Friday’s final round, where they will compete for the championship title and a share of the US$25,000 prize purse.

The Alpha Bravo Golf Classic awards Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points and valuable Race to the Magical Kenya Open ranking points. The tournament is co-sanctioned by the Safari Tour, the official qualification pathway for the 2027 Magical Kenya Open, scheduled for February 18–21, 2027, at Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

The tournament has attracted 61 professional and amateur golfers from eight countries: Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Tanzania, Rwanda, Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia.

The event forms part of the SDT’s 2026/2027 season, providing players with an opportunity to improve their rankings, compete at a higher level and advance their professional golf careers.